Dry mouth (xerostomia): 7 causes and what to do

Dry mouth is characterized by the decrease or interruption of saliva secretion that can occur at any age, being more common in elderly women. Dry mouth, also called xerostomia, asialorrhea, hyposalivation, can have several causes and its treatment consists of increasing salivation with simple measures or with the use of medication under medical supervision.

Dry mouth when waking up can be a slight sign of dehydration and therefore it is recommended that the person increase their water intake, but if the symptom persists, a doctor should be consulted.

If you find it difficult to drink water, here’s what you can do to stay hydrated.

dry lips

Common causes of dry mouth

Saliva plays an important role in protecting the oral cavity against fungal, viral or bacterial infections, which cause cavities and bad breath. In addition to humidifying the tissues of the mouth, it also helps in the formation and swallowing of the food bolus, facilitates phonetics and is essential in the retention of dentures. Therefore, when observing the presence of constant dry mouth, it is important to go to a medical appointment to start the appropriate treatment.

The most common causes of dry mouth are:

1. Nutritional deficiencies

The lack of vitamin A and B complex can dry out the mucosa of the mouth and lead to the appearance of sores in the mouth and tongue.

Both vitamin A and complete B can be found in foods such as fish, meat and eggs. Learn more about B vitamins.

2. Autoimmune diseases

Autoimmune diseases are caused by the production of antibodies against the body itself, leading to inflammation of some glands in the body, such as the salivary gland, leading to dryness of the mouth due to decreased production of saliva.

Some autoimmune diseases that can lead to dry mouth are Systemic Lupus Erythematosus and Sjögren’s Syndrome, in which in addition to dry mouth, there may be a feeling of sand in the eyes and a greater risk of infections, such as cavities and conjunctivitis, for example. Here’s how to identify Sjögren’s Syndrome.

3. Use of medication

Some medications can also lead to dry mouth, such as antidepressants, antidiuretics, antipsychotics, antihypertensives and cancer drugs.

In addition to drugs, radiotherapy, which is a type of treatment that aims to eliminate cancer cells through radiation, when performed on the head or neck, can cause dry mouth and gum sores depending on the radiation dose. See what other side effects of radiation therapy are.

4. Thyroid problems

Hashimoto’s thyroiditis is a disease characterized by the production of autoantibodies that attack the thyroid and lead to its inflammation, which causes hyperthyroidism, which is usually followed by hypothyroidism. Signs and symptoms of thyroid problems can come on slowly and include dry mouth, for example. Learn more about Hashimoto’s thyroiditis.

5. Hormonal changes

Hormonal changes, especially during menopause and during pregnancy, can cause a series of imbalances in a woman’s body, including decreasing saliva production, causing the mouth to dry out. Learn all about menopause.

Dry mouth in pregnancy can occur due to insufficient water intake, as the need for water in the woman’s body increases during this period, as the body needs to form the placenta and amniotic fluid. So if the woman already drank about 2 liters of water a day, it is normal for her to have to increase this amount to about 3 liters a day.

6. Respiratory problems

Some respiratory problems, such as a deviated septum or airway obstruction, for example, can cause the person to breathe through the mouth instead of the nose, which can lead, over the years, to changes in the anatomy of the face and greater chance of getting infections as the nose is not filtering inspired air. In addition, the constant entry and exit of air through the mouth can lead to dry mouth and bad breath. Understand what mouth breathing syndrome is, causes and how to treat it.

7. Life habits

Lifestyle habits, such as smoking, eating a lot of foods rich in sugar or even not drinking much water can cause dry mouth and bad breath, in addition to serious diseases, such as pulmonary emphysema, in the case of cigarettes, and diabetes, in the case of smoking. excessive consumption of foods with a lot of sugar.

Dry mouth in diabetes is very common and can be caused by polyuria, which is characterized by urinating a lot. What you can do to prevent dry mouth in this case is to increase your water intake, but the doctor may assess the need to change diabetes medications, depending on the severity of this side effect.

What to do

One of the best strategies to combat dry mouth is to drink plenty of water throughout the day. See in the video below how you can drink more water:

In addition, treatment for dry mouth can be done in order to increase saliva secretion, such as:

Suck candy with a smooth surface or sugar-free gum;

Eat more acidic and citrus foods because they encourage chewing.

Fluoride application in the dentist’s office;

Brush your teeth, floss and always use a mouthwash, at least 2 times a day;

Ginger tea is also a good option.

In addition, artificial saliva can be used to help fight the symptoms of dry mouth and facilitate chewing food. The doctor may also recommend medications such as sorbitol or pilocarpine.

Other important care to avoid getting dry lips is to avoid running your tongue over your lips, because contrary to what it seems, it dries your lips and to moisturize them, try using lip balm, cocoa butter or lipstick with moisturizing properties. Check out some options to moisturize your lips.

Signs and symptoms related to dry mouth

The symptom of dry mouth all the time can be accompanied by dry and cracked lips, difficulties related to phonetics, chewing, tasting and swallowing. In addition, people who have a dry mouth frequently are more prone to tooth decay, usually suffer from bad breath and may have headaches, in addition to an increased risk of oral infections, caused mainly by Candida Albicansas saliva also protects the mouth against microorganisms.

The professional responsible for the treatment of dry mouth is the general practitioner, who may indicate an endocrinologist or gastroenterologist depending on its causes.