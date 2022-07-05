Why does my child not like to talk?

When the child does not speak as much as other children of the same age, it may be a sign that he has a speech or communication problem due to small changes in the speech muscles or due to hearing problems, for example.

In addition, other situations, such as being an only child or the youngest child, can also create barriers in the development of the ability to speak, and in these cases, it is recommended to consult a speech therapist to identify the possible reason for this difficulty.

Generally, children are expected to start pronouncing their first words at around 18 months, but it can take up to 6 years for them to be able to speak correctly, as there is no right age for full language development. Know when your child should start talking.

How to treat childhood speech problems

The best way to treat a child with speech problems is to consult a speech therapist to identify the problem and initiate appropriate treatment. However, a large part of childhood speech problems can be improved with some important tips, which include:

Avoid treating the child like a baby because children tend to behave according to what their parents expect of them;

because children tend to behave according to what their parents expect of them; Don’t say the words wrong such as ‘bibi’ instead of ‘car’, for example, because the child imitates the sounds made by adults and does not name the objects correctly;

such as ‘bibi’ instead of ‘car’, for example, because the child imitates the sounds made by adults and does not name the objects correctly; Avoid demanding above the child’s capabilities and comparing him with others as it can make the child insecure about their development, which can harm their learning;

as it can make the child insecure about their development, which can harm their learning; Not blaming the child for speech errors , such as ‘I didn’t understand anything you said’ or ‘speak straight’, as it is normal for errors to appear in the development of speech. In these cases, it is recommended to just say ‘Repeat, I don’t understand’ in a calm and gentle way, as if you were talking to an adult friend, for example;

, such as ‘I didn’t understand anything you said’ or ‘speak straight’, as it is normal for errors to appear in the development of speech. In these cases, it is recommended to just say ‘Repeat, I don’t understand’ in a calm and gentle way, as if you were talking to an adult friend, for example; Encourage the child to speak because she needs to feel that there is an environment where she can make mistakes without being judged;

because she needs to feel that there is an environment where she can make mistakes without being judged; Avoid asking the child to repeat the same word several timesas it can create a negative image of itself, leading the child to avoid communicating.

However, parents and teachers should receive guidance from the pediatrician and the speech therapist to know the best way to deal with the child at each stage of speech development, avoiding harm to their normal development, even if slower than other children.

Main childhood speech problems

The main speech problems in childhood are related to the exchange, omission or distortion of sounds and, therefore, include stuttering, disordered language, dyslalia or apraxia, for example.

1. Stuttering

Stuttering is a speech problem that interferes with the fluidity of the child’s speech, being common the excessive repetition of the first part of the word, as in ‘cla-cla-cla-claro’, or of a single sound, as in the case of ‘co-ooo-mida’, for example. However, stuttering is very common up to 3 years of age, and should only be treated as a problem after that age.

2. Disordered speech

Children with slurred speech have difficulty speaking in an understandable way and therefore have a hard time expressing what they are thinking. In these cases, sudden changes in the rhythm of language often appear, such as unexpected pauses mixed with an increase in speech speed.

3. Dyslalia

Dyslalia is a speech problem characterized by the presence of several language errors during the child’s speech, which may include changes of letters in a word, such as ‘calo’ instead of ‘caro’, omission of sounds, such as ‘omi’ in instead of ‘comi’, or adding syllables of a word, like ‘window’ instead of ‘window’. See more about this disease.

4. Apraxia of speech

Apraxia arises when the child has difficulty producing or imitating sounds properly, not being able to repeat simpler words, saying, for example, ‘té’ when asked to say ‘pa’, for example. This usually happens when the child is unable to properly move the muscles or structures needed to speak, as in the case of tongue-tied.

Due to the different changes in the child’s speech and the difficulty in identifying true speech problems, it is advisable to consult a speech therapist whenever there is any suspicion, as he is the most appropriate professional to correctly identify the problem.

Thus, it is normal that in the same family there are children who begin to speak at around 1 and a half years of age, while others only begin to speak after 3 or 4 years, and therefore, parents should not compare the speech development of a child with the older sibling as it can cause unnecessary anxiety situations and worsen the child’s development.

Learn more about apraxia of speech, what causes it and how to treat it.

When to go to the pediatrician

It is recommended to consult a speech therapist when the child:

Stutters frequently after age 4;

Does not produce any kind of sounds, even when playing alone;

Does not understand what is said to him;

He was born with some congenital problem with his hearing or mouth, such as a lisp or cleft lip, for example.

In these cases, the doctor will evaluate the child’s history and observe their behavior in order to identify which problems are present in their way of communicating, selecting the most appropriate treatment and advising parents on the best way to relate to the child. , in order to solve the problem as soon as possible.

Here’s how to tell if your child has a hearing problem that can make it difficult to speak.