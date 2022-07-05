Cross-Breastfeeding: What It Is and Main Risks

Cross-breastfeeding is when a mother gives her baby to another woman to breastfeed because she doesn’t have enough milk or simply can’t breastfeed.

However, this practice is discouraged by the Ministry of Health, because it increases the risk of the baby being contaminated with some disease that passes through the milk of the other woman and the baby does not have the specific antibodies to protect itself.

Thus, to ensure that the baby grows healthy, he needs milk until 6 months, and from then on he can eat soft foods such as mashed fruit and vegetable soup with shredded meat.

What are the risks of cross-breastfeeding?

The main risk of cross-breastfeeding is the contamination of the baby with diseases that pass through breast milk, such as:

AIDS

Hepatitis B or C

cytomegalovirus

Human T-cell Lymphotropic Virus – HTLV

infectious mononucleosis

Herpes Simplex or Herpes Zoster

Measles, Mumps, Rubella.

Even if the other woman, the alleged lactating mother, has a healthy appearance, she may have some asymptomatic disease and therefore cross-breastfeeding is still contraindicated. But if the baby’s mother has any of these diseases, the pediatrician can guide whether breastfeeding can be done or not.

How to feed a baby who cannot breastfeed

An adequate solution is to give the bottle or resort to the human milk bank, present in many hospitals.

The bottle with milk adapted for the baby is one of the simplest solutions adopted by most families. There are several brands and possibilities, and that’s why you should follow the pediatrician’s guidance to choose the best for the baby. Learn about some adapted milk options that can replace breastfeeding.

The milk from the milk bank, despite being from another woman, goes through a rigorous process of hygiene and control and several tests are carried out to ensure that the milk donor does not have any disease.

See how to eliminate one of the most common motivations for cross-breastfeeding in: Improving breast milk production.