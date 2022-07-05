6 best foods to improve memory

Foods to improve memory are fish, dried fruits and seeds because they have omega 3, which is the main component of brain cells facilitating communication between cells and improving memory as well as fruits, especially citrus fruits, and vegetables rich in antioxidants, which protect cells preventing forgetting and facilitating memorization.

In addition, being attentive at the time of memorization is also essential and stimulating foods that increase concentration, such as coffee or semisweet chocolate, can be useful to facilitate memorization. A cup of coffee in the morning and a square of dark chocolate after lunch and dinner are enough.

In this video I show you what to eat to improve your ability to concentrate and how to have a sharp memory:

Some foods to improve memory can be:

Salmon – as it is rich in omega 3, it helps to improve brain performance and functioning to record information.

– as it is rich in omega 3, it helps to improve brain performance and functioning to record information. Nuts – in addition to omega 3, they have vitamin E which, as an antioxidant, slows down the aging of brain cells, preventing forgetfulness.

– in addition to omega 3, they have vitamin E which, as an antioxidant, slows down the aging of brain cells, preventing forgetfulness. Egg – contains vitamin B12, which helps in the formation of brain cell components making them work properly. In addition, egg yolk has acetyl-choline, which is important for the brain’s memory functions.

– contains vitamin B12, which helps in the formation of brain cell components making them work properly. In addition, egg yolk has acetyl-choline, which is important for the brain’s memory functions. Milk – has tryptophan, which is an amino acid that improves brain performance and also helps you have a more peaceful sleep, essential for storing information.

– has tryptophan, which is an amino acid that improves brain performance and also helps you have a more peaceful sleep, essential for storing information. Wheat germ – rich in vitamin B6, which helps regulate the transmission of information between brain cells.

– rich in vitamin B6, which helps regulate the transmission of information between brain cells. Tomato – in addition to lycopene, which is an antioxidant, it has fisetin, which is a substance that improves brain functioning and reduces forgetfulness.

In order for these foods to improve memory, it is necessary to eat 1 of these foods every day at each meal, such as milk for breakfast, salad with tomato, nuts and egg for lunch, citrus fruit juice with wheat germ for lunch and salmon. at dinner. If after 3 months of enriching the diet with these foods the memory does not improve, it is important to consult a doctor.

test your memory

You can improve your memory quickly with this online test that we indicate below. Pay close attention to the image presented and then answer 12 questions about this image. This test only lasts a few minutes but can be useful to indicate if you have a good memory or if you need some help.

Check out simple strategies that can improve your memory naturally: