Diet for the heart – Tua Saúde

The heart diet is rich in fruits, vegetables and vegetables, which are foods with antioxidants and fiber that help to lower blood fats, improving cardiovascular health. However, this diet should be low in fat, salt and alcoholic beverages because these foods increase blood fat and blood pressure, harming heart health.

In addition to fruits, vegetables and vegetables are also recommended in a food for the heart. Whole grains, which are rich in fiber, as well as fish and dried fruits, such as nuts, because they are rich in omega 3 that help in the health of arteries, are also indicated.

healthy heart diet

A heart healthy diet should:

avoid foods rich in fat and salt, such as processed and pre-prepared products;

exclude fried foods and other preparations that use a lot of fat;

eliminate salt from food preparation, and you can always use herbs, olive oil, garlic and wine for seasoning;

do not drink alcoholic beverages, but it can be used to season lean meats and fish because the alcohol evaporates when food is heated.

In addition to diet, it is important for heart health to control blood pressure, engage in physical activity, such as a 30-minute walk every day, and have an appropriate weight for your height and age.

