Gardnerella vaginalis: symptoms, how to get it and treatment

THE Gardnerella vaginalis It is a bacterium that inhabits the female intimate region, but is normally found in very low concentrations, not producing any type of problem or symptom.

However, when concentrations of Gardnerella sp. increase, due to factors that can interfere with the immune system and genital microbiota, such as incorrect hygiene, multiple sexual partners or frequent genital washing, for example, women are more likely to develop a vaginal infection known as bacterial vaginosis or vaginitis due to Gardnerella sp.

This infection is characterized by symptoms such as a foul smell and yellowish discharge, but it can be easily treated with antibiotics prescribed by the doctor, so it is recommended to consult the gynecologist whenever changes in the intimate region arise.

main symptoms

The most common symptoms of infection by Gardnerella vaginalis include:

yellowish or grayish discharge;

Foul smell, similar to rotten fish;

Itching or burning sensation in the vagina;

Pain during intimate contact.

In addition, there are cases in which a woman may experience minor bleeding, especially after intimate contact. In these cases, the foul smell can become even more intense, especially if a condom has not been used.

When this type of symptoms appear, it is advised that the woman goes to the gynecologist for tests, such as a Pap smear, which help to rule out other infections, such as trichomoniasis or gonorrhea, which have similar symptoms, but are treated differently.

In men, the bacteria can also cause symptoms such as swelling and redness in the glans, pain when urinating or itching in the penis. These cases arise when the woman has the infection and has an unprotected relationship.

how to catch

There is still no specific cause for the emergence of infection by Gardnerella vaginalis, however, factors such as having multiple sexual partners, frequent vaginal washes, or smoking seem to be related to an increased risk of having the infection.

This infection cannot be considered a sexually transmitted disease, as it also occurs in women who have not yet had sexual intercourse. In addition, this is a type of bacteria that is normally found in the vaginal flora, so people with a weakened immune system, due to diseases such as AIDS or even due to cancer treatments, may have more frequent infections.

To avoid getting this infection, some recommendations include maintaining proper intimate hygiene, using condoms for all sexual reactions and avoiding wearing tight underwear.

How is the treatment done?

Treatment should always be guided by a gynecologist and includes the use of antibiotics such as:

Metronidazole:

Clindamycin;

Ampicillin.

These medications should be used for 5 to 7 days and can be found in the form of pills or as a vaginal cream, however, in the case of pregnant women, treatment should preferably be done with pills.

If after the period of treatment, the symptoms have not disappeared, the doctor should be informed, because if it continues without treatment, the infection by Gardnerella vaginalis can lead to the emergence of more serious complications such as infection of the uterus, urinary tract and even the tubes.