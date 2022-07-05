Cutaneous vasculitis: what it is, symptoms and treatment

Cutaneous vasculitis is characterized by a group of diseases in which inflammation of blood vessels occurs, specifically the small and medium-sized vessels of the skin and subcutaneous tissue, which can lead to a reduction or blockage of blood circulation within these vessels or to their wall can become thinner, causing them to dilate.

Inflammation and consequent dilation of these vessels can lead to symptoms such as purplish spots on the skin, petechiae, loss of sensitivity in the region and ulcers, which should be treated as soon as possible.

Treatment depends on the underlying cause of the cutaneous vasculitis, and may consist of rest, elevation of the limbs and use of compression stockings and, in some cases, administration of antihistamines, corticosteroids and/or immunosuppressants.

what are the symptoms

Some of the most common symptoms of cutaneous vasculitis most often occur in the legs, with the appearance of purplish spots on the skin, hives, tingling, loss of sensation in the region, ulcers and petechiae. Learn what petechiae are and what the main causes are.

If skin manifestations are secondary to systemic vasculitis, other symptoms such as fever, malaise, body pain, tiredness, weight loss, and joint pain may also occur.

Learn more about vasculitis and see how it manifests itself in different regions of the body.

Possible causes

Some of the main causes that can lead to the appearance of cutaneous vasculitis are infection by bacteria or viruses, injuries caused by the action of the individual’s own immune system (autoimmune diseases) and as a side effect of the use of certain medications, such as beta-lactam antibiotics, diuretics , sulfonamides and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, for example.

What does the diagnosis consist of?

The diagnosis is usually made by an angiologist or rheumatologist, and consists of observing the symptoms presented, taking into account the person’s health history. In some cases, it may be necessary to carry out laboratory tests on blood and urine, and a biopsy, in order to determine the cause of the vasculitis, in order to guide a specific treatment. Understand what it is and how a biopsy is performed.

How is the treatment done?

Treatment depends on the cause of the vasculitis, and can be done with the administration of antihistamines and/or corticosteroids. In more severe cases, it may be necessary to use immunosuppressants, which act by reducing the action of the immune system against the body itself.

In addition, rest with limb elevation and the use of compression stockings may, in some cases, be sufficient to treat cutaneous vasculitis and contribute to an improvement in symptoms.