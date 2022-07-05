4 home remedies to increase female lubrication

Vaginal dryness can be diagnosed in women of any age and can be caused by excessive alcohol consumption, little water intake, menstrual cycle period or stress, however, this is a very common symptom in menopause that can impair sexuality. of the couple.

When lubrication cannot be increased by natural methods, it is possible to buy an intimate lubricant in pharmacies or drugstores but opt ​​for these home remedies can be a good first alternative.

Check out the options available to combat vaginal dryness.

1. Banana smoothie

A good home remedy for vaginal dryness is to take the banana vitamin daily because the banana is rich in magnesium that promotes vasodilation that will increase blood circulation. Thus, it also improves the functioning of the central nervous system, changing libido, producing more sex hormones and stimulating sensations of pleasure, which ends up favoring lubrication.

Ingredients

1 banana;

1 cup of soy milk;

2 spoons of almonds.

Preparation mode

Blend the ingredients in a blender and then drink. This vitamin can be taken 1 to 2 times a day.

2. Mulberry leaf tea

The leaves of the tree that produces blackberries is a good natural solution to combat menopausal vaginal dryness as it is rich in phytoestrogens that decrease hormonal fluctuations, reducing many of the symptoms of menopause, such as vaginal dryness and reduced libido.

Ingredients

500 ml of boiling water;

5 mulberry leaves.

Preparation mode

Add the mulberry leaves to the boiling water, cover and strain after resting for 5 minutes. Take it warm several times a day.

3. St. Christopher’s Herb Tea

This tea contains phytoestrogens that will replace the woman’s natural estrogens and, therefore, can be a great option in menopause, as they help women fight climacteric symptoms such as hot flashes and vaginal dryness, improving intimate contact.

Ingredients

Preparation mode

Add the dried leaves to the boiling water and let it rest for 5 to 10 minutes. Then strain and drink warm. This tea can be prepared 2 to 3 times a day, until symptoms improve.

4. Ginseng Tea

Ginseng is a medicinal plant that increases the availability of nitric oxide in the body. Nitric oxide is a gas that facilitates vasodilation and, therefore, when it is increasing, it improves blood circulation, especially in the intimate region. With the increase in blood in the pelvis, there is a higher production of natural lubrication, which can correct vaginal dryness.

Ingredients

2 grams of ginseng root;

200 ml of water;

Preparation mode

Put the water together with the ginseng roots in a pot and let it boil for 15 to 20 minutes. Then let it cool and strain. This tea can be drunk throughout the day, every day, until the dryness improves.