What can cause vaginal dryness and how to treat it

Most of the time, vaginal dryness appears only after menopause, being related to the natural decrease in the production of the hormone estrogen.

However, this dryness can happen at any age due to various types of problem, causing discomfort especially during intimate contact.

1. Hormonal changes

One of the main causes of vaginal dryness is the decrease in the amount of estrogen in the body, as this hormone is responsible for maintaining a thin layer of lubricating fluid on the mucous membranes of the vagina, preventing vaginal dryness.

These changes in the amount of estrogen are usually caused by menopause, but they can also occur after childbirth, while breastfeeding, or when using anti-estrogen drugs to treat uterine fibroids or endometriosis.

What to do: It is advisable to consult the gynecologist to evaluate the levels of estrogen in the body and start the replacement of this hormone with medication, if necessary and possible.

2. Use of medication

Some medications used to treat colds or allergies, which contain antihistamines, as well as medications used to treat asthma symptoms can cause dryness of mucous membranes throughout the body, including in the genital area.

What to do: It is advisable to consult the doctor who prescribed this type of medicine to assess the possibility of switching to another type of medicine.

3. Allergies

Products used in the bath and in the intimate region may contain chemicals that, although not normally irritating, can cause allergies in some people, causing dryness and redness in the area. In addition, the use of panties with fabrics other than cotton can also cause this type of irritation, causing vaginal dryness.

What to do: if you have started using a new product while bathing, it is advisable to stop using it and see if the symptoms improve. It is also advisable to wear cotton panties during the day, as they present less risk of causing irritation.

4. Excessive Anxiety

Anxiety is a natural and very common feeling during various stages of any person’s life, however, when this anxiety develops in excess, it can cause changes in the normal functioning of the body.

These changes often cause a decrease in a woman’s libido and sexual desire, which can lead to a decrease in the production of vaginal lubricant, causing dryness of the mucous membranes.

What to do: in these cases, it is recommended to use strategies that help to deal with anxiety or to consult a psychologist to start the appropriate treatment, if necessary. Look some strategies that can help alleviate anxiety.

In these cases, vaginal dryness arises mainly during intimate contact and causes intense discomfort and even pain. This is because sexual stimulation increases a woman’s libido, improving vaginal lubrication.

So, when this doesn’t happen properly, some women may have a harder time producing the natural lubricant, causing dryness.

What to do: a good strategy in these cases is to increase the time of foreplay before intimate contact and explore the couple’s desires, in order to increase libido and facilitate vaginal lubrication.

The best way to end vaginal dryness is to identify the correct cause and start the appropriate treatment. Thus, the most important thing is to consult a gynecologist so that he can make an evaluation and indicate another doctor, if necessary.

However, in any case, intimate lubricants and moisturizers can be used to relieve discomfort, especially during intimate contact. However, this is a temporary solution that does not solve the problem and should always be evaluated by a doctor.

Find out about some home remedies that can help increase vaginal lubrication while you wait for your gynecologist appointment.