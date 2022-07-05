How to use tampon (OB) safely

Tampons like OB and Tampax are a great solution for women to be able to go to the beach, pool or exercise during menstruation.

To use a tampon safely and avoid developing vaginal infections, it is essential to have clean hands whenever you insert or remove it and be careful to change it every 4 hours, even if your menstrual flow is small.

In addition, in order not to get any vaginal infection, which causes symptoms such as itching, burning and greenish discharge, it is important to choose the size of the tampon that is suitable for your type of menstrual flow, the more intense the flow, the larger the tampon should be. Another way to avoid infections is to avoid using the tampon every day because the heat and humidity inside the vagina increase this risk.

How to put on the tampon correctly

To put on the tampon correctly without hurting yourself, you need to:

Unroll the absorbent cord and stretch it; Insert your index finger into the base of the absorbent; Separate the labia from the vagina with your free hand; Gently push the tampon into the vagina, but towards the back, as the vagina is tilted backwards and this makes it easier to insert the tampon.

To facilitate the placement of the tampon, the woman can stand with one leg supported on a higher place, such as a bench or sit on the toilet with legs spread and knees well apart.

Another option for tampons is the menstrual cup, which can be used to contain menstruation and then washed and reused.

Important precautions when using tampon

The fundamental precautions to use are:

Wash your hands before putting on and whenever you remove the tampon;

Use a panty liner like Intimus Days, for example, to avoid soiling your underwear if there are small leaks of blood.

The tampon can be used by all healthy women and also by girls who are still virgins, in which case it is recommended to put the tampon in very slowly and always use a small tampon to avoid breaking the hymen. However, even with these precautions, the hymen can break, unless he is compliant. Learn what is hymen complacent and the most common doubts.

See other care you should have with female intimate health.

Risks of using tampon

When used correctly, the tampon is safe and not harmful to health, being a hygienic way to control menstruation. In addition, it does not hurt the skin, allows you to wear clothes freely without getting dirty and also reduces the unpleasant odor of menstruation.

However, to use the tampon safely, it is essential to change it every 4 hours, even if the amount of flow is small. It should never be used for more than 8 hours in a row, especially in very hot countries, like Brazil, to avoid infections and therefore it is not recommended to sleep using a tampon.

The use of tampon is contraindicated when the woman has a vaginal infection because it can worsen the situation and also in the first 60 days after delivery because it is necessary to constantly check the color, texture and smell of postpartum bleeding. Learn more about this situation here.

Warning signs to go to the doctor

When using tampons, special attention should be paid to symptoms such as:

High fever that comes on suddenly;

Body ache and headache without having the flu;

Diarrhea and vomiting;

Skin changes similar to a sunburn all over the body.

These signs may indicate the toxic shock syndrome, which is a very serious infection caused by improper use of the tampon due to the proliferation of bacteria in the vagina, which spread to the blood, can affect the kidneys and liver, being potentially fatal. Thus, if you present any of these symptoms, it is necessary to immediately remove the absorbent and go to the emergency room to do tests and start the appropriate treatment, which is usually done with antibiotics through the vein for at least 10 days in the hospital.