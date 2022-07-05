Acupressure: 4 key points to relieve common pain

Acupressure is a natural therapy that can be applied to relieve headache, menstrual cramps and other problems that arise in everyday life. This technique, like acupuncture, originates from traditional Chinese medicine, being indicated to relieve pain or to stimulate the functioning of organs through the pressure of specific points on the hands, feet or arms.

According to traditional Chinese medicine, these points represent the meeting of nerves, veins, arteries and vital channels, which makes them energetically connected with the whole organism.

1. Relieve stress and headache

This acupressure point is located between the right thumb and index finger. Starting with the right hand, to press this point your hand should be relaxed, with the fingers slightly curved and the point should be pressed with the left thumb and the left index finger, so that these two fingers form a pinch. The remaining fingers of the left hand should be at rest, just below the right hand.

To press the acupressure point, you must start by applying pressure firmly for 1 minute, until you feel a slight pain or burning sensation in the area being squeezed, which means that you are pressing the right place. After that, you must release your fingers for 10 seconds, then repeat the pressure.

This process should be repeated 2 to 3 times on both hands.

2. Fight menstrual cramps

This acupressure point is located in the center of the palm. To press this point, you must use the thumb and forefinger of the opposite hand, placing the fingers in the form of tweezers. In this way, the point can be pressed simultaneously on the back and palm.

To press on the acupressure point, you must start by applying pressure firmly for 1 minute, until you feel a slight pain or burning sensation in the area being squeezed, which means that you are pressing the right place. After that, you must release your fingers for 10 seconds, then repeat the pressure.

This process should be repeated 2 to 3 times on both hands.

3. Improve digestion and fight nausea

This acupressure point is located on the sole of the foot, just below the space between the big toe and the second toe, where the bones of these two toes cross. To press this point, you must use the hand on the opposite side, pressing the sole of the foot with the thumb and the opposite side with the index finger, so that the fingers of the hand form a pinch that surrounds the foot.

To press this acupressure point, you must press hard for approximately 1 minute, releasing the foot at the end for a few seconds to rest.

You must repeat this process 2 to 3 times, on both feet.

4. Relieve coughing, sneezing or allergies

This acupressure point is located on the inside of the arm, in the region of the crook of the arm. To press it, you should use the thumb and index finger of the opposite hand, so that the fingers are arranged in a tweezers shape around the arm.

To press this acupressure point, you must press hard until you feel a slight pain or twinge, holding the pressure for approximately 1 minute. After this time, release the stitch for a few seconds to rest.

You must repeat this process 2 to 3 times, on the arms.

Who can perform acupressure

Anyone can practice this technique at home, but it is not recommended for the treatment of diseases that require medical attention, and should not be applied to areas of the skin with wounds, warts, varicose veins, burns, cuts or cracks. Furthermore, this technique should also not be used by pregnant women without medical supervision or a trained professional.