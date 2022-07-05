Submucous myoma: what it is, types, symptoms and treatment

Submucous myoma is a type of fibroid that can arise in women due to increased proliferation of cells in the myometrium, which is the middle layer of the uterus wall, leading to the formation of nodules inside the uterus that can cause pelvic pain and bleeding. .

This type of fibroid is located inside the uterine cavity and can be classified into:

level 0 when the myoma is completely in the uterine cavity, without projection to the myometrium, compromising only the endometrium;

when the myoma is completely in the uterine cavity, without projection to the myometrium, compromising only the endometrium; Level 1 when more than 50% of the myoma is in the uterine cavity;

when more than 50% of the myoma is in the uterine cavity; Level 2when more than 50% of the nodule is in the myometrium.

The wall of the uterus consists of three layers: the endometrium, which is the outermost layer and is the site of implantation of the embryo, the myometrium, which is the middle layer, and the perimetrium, which is the outermost layer. When the fibroid develops in the outermost wall, for example, it is called a subserous fibroid. Understand what myoma is and its causes.

Also know the intramural fibroid.

Symptoms of Submucous Fibroids

Submucous myoma is the type of myoma that has the most symptoms, especially bleeding, as the wall lining the uterus is compromised. The main symptoms related to submucous fibroids are:

Abnormal bleeding, which may be outside the menstrual period;

Increased blood flow during the menstrual period, and the presence of clots may also be observed;

pelvic pain;

Iron deficiency anemia, due to excessive bleeding;

Compression of nearby organs, especially when the myoma is larger, which can cause increased urinary frequency, for example.

The diagnosis of submucous myoma is made by the gynecologist through imaging tests, mainly ultrasound and diagnostic hysteroscopy, which is considered the main test for detecting submucous myoma, because it allows the internal visualization of the uterus and classification of the myoma in relation to the endometrium. Understand how diagnostic hysteroscopy is performed.

Submucous fibroids and pregnancy

In the presence of submucous myoma, the woman’s fertility is compromised. This is because the endometrium, which is the wall of the uterus in which the embryo implants, is compromised. Thus, women who have this type of fibroid have more difficulty getting pregnant and are more likely to have miscarriages.

How is the treatment done?

The treatment for submucosal fibroids is established by the gynecologist and is done through hysteroscopy, which corresponds to a surgical procedure, performed under anesthesia or sedation, which aims to remove the fibroid. Learn more about surgical hysteroscopy.

In addition, the gynecologist may indicate the use of some medications to relieve symptoms by reducing the size of the myoma or bleeding, in addition to improving the general conditions of the woman so that the surgery is less invasive.