How to treat headache after orgasm (orgastic headache)

The headache that arises during sexual intercourse is called orgasmic headache, and although it most affects men in their early 30s, who already suffer from migraines, women can also be affected.

Placing a washcloth soaked in cold water on the back of your neck and lying down comfortably in bed are natural strategies to help fight a sex headache.

It is not yet known exactly why this pain appears, but the most accepted theory is that it happens because during intimate contact the muscles contract and the energy released during sexual intercourse increases the width of blood vessels within the brain, which can cause changes. serious as an aneurysm or stroke, for example.

How to recognize the symptoms

The orgasmic headache comes on especially during orgasm, but it can also appear just before or after climax. The pain comes on suddenly and mainly affects the back of the head and the back of the neck, with a feeling of heaviness. Some people report feeling very sleepy when this pain appears.

How is the treatment done?

The treatment for headache that arises after sex is done with the use of pain relievers such as paracetamol, but sleeping in a dark place also helps to rest and have a deeper and more restorative sleep, and the person usually wakes up well and without pain. A cold compress on the back of the neck can also be effective in relieving discomfort.

Another non-pharmacological measure to prevent headache is to avoid having sexual intercourse until the pain disappears, as there is a possibility that it will recur.

Orgasmic headache is a rare disease and even those affected who have this condition only have it once or twice in their lives. However, there are reports of people who have this type of headache in practically all sexual relations, and in this case, medical help should be sought to start treatment with the use of medicines.

when to go to the doctor

A headache that comes on during or right after sex usually goes away in a few minutes, but it can take up to 12 hours or even days. It is recommended to seek medical help when:

The headache is very intense or occurs frequently;

The headache doesn’t go away with painkillers, doesn’t get better with a good night’s sleep or prevents sleep;

The headache ends up generating a migraine, which manifests itself with intense pain located in another part of the head other than the back of the neck.

In this case, the doctor may order tests such as a brain tomography to check if the blood vessels in the brain are normal or if an aneurysm or hemorrhagic stroke may rupture, for example.

How to avoid orgasm headache

For those who suffer from this type of headache frequently, the best way to avoid this type of discomfort is to consult a neurologist to start treatment with migraine medication. These remedies are usually used for a period of approximately 1 month and prevent the onset of the headache for a few months.

Other strategies that also contribute to the success of the treatment, and the cure of orgasmic headache, are good lifestyle habits such as sleeping and resting properly, exercising regularly and eating well, eating lean meats, eggs, dairy products, vegetables, vegetables, grains and cereals, reducing the consumption of industrialized, processed foods, rich in fat, sugar and food additives, avoiding smoking and drinking excessive amounts of alcohol.