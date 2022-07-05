Imperforate hymen: what it is, symptoms and treatment

The hymen is a thin membrane that covers the entrance to the vagina and seems to protect against the frequent emergence of infections in the female reproductive system. Normally, girls are born with a small perforation in this membrane to allow access to the vagina, however, some girls can be born with the membrane completely closed, causing discomfort, especially when menstruation begins.

Thus, many girls may not know that they have an imperforate hymen until the moment the first menstruation appears, as the blood cannot come out and, therefore, it accumulates inside the vagina, generating symptoms such as intense abdominal pain and sensation of weight in the bottom of the belly, for example.

In addition, the lack of perforation in the hymen also prevents sexual intercourse, requiring minor surgery to cut the hymen and create a perforation similar to the one that should have existed since birth.

possible symptoms

The first symptoms of an imperforate hymen appear during puberty and are mainly due to the accumulation of menstrual blood that cannot come out through the vaginal canal. In these cases, signs may include:

Feeling of heaviness in the bottom of the belly;

Severe abdominal pain;

Back pain;

Difficulty urinating;

Pain when defecating.

In addition, girls who show all the signs of puberty development, but who seem to have a delay in menstruating, may also have an imperforate hymen, so a gynecologist should be consulted to confirm the diagnosis.

In the case of the baby, the imperforate hymen is only identified if the doctor makes a detailed genital evaluation or if the hymen forms a small pouch that is easily observed in the vagina.

How to confirm the diagnosis

The diagnosis of imperforate hymen is almost always made by observing the vaginal canal by the doctor, after describing the symptoms. However, there are also cases where the doctor chooses to do a pelvic ultrasound, to confirm that it is not another gynecological problem.

Since the problem is present from birth, there are some girls in which the diagnosis is made a few days after birth, still in the maternity ward. In these cases, parents can choose to undergo treatment or wait for the girl to grow up and reach adolescence.

How is the treatment done?

Treatment for an imperforate hymen involves minor surgery, in which the doctor makes a cut in the hymen and removes excess tissue, creating a natural-like opening.

Depending on the woman, the doctor may need to recommend using a small dilator to keep the hymen open and prevent it from closing again. This dilator is similar to a tampon and should be used for 15 minutes a day during the recovery period.

In cases where the imperforate hymen is identified in the baby by the pediatrician, the surgery can be done immediately or the parents can choose to wait for the girl to grow up, to reduce the risk of complications from the surgery.