Salpingitis: what it is, symptoms, causes and diagnosis

Salpingitis is a gynecological disorder in which inflammation of the fallopian tubes, also known as fallopian tubes, is verified, which in most cases is related to infection by sexually transmitted bacteria, such as Chlamydia trachomatis and the Neisseria gonorrhoeaein addition to being related to the placement of the IUD or being a consequence of gynecological surgery, for example.

This situation is quite uncomfortable for the woman, as it is common to have abdominal pain and during intimate contact, bleeding outside the menstrual period and fever, in some cases. Therefore, it is important that as soon as the first symptoms of salpingitis appear, the woman goes to the gynecologist so that the diagnosis is made and the most appropriate treatment is indicated.

salpingitis symptoms

Symptoms of salpingitis usually appear after the menstrual period in sexually active women and can be quite uncomfortable, the main ones being:

Abdominal pain;

Changes in the color or smell of vaginal discharge;

Pain during intimate contact;

Bleeding outside the menstrual period;

Pain when urinating;

Fever above 38º C;

Pain in the lower back;

Frequent urination;

Nausea and vomiting.

In some cases the symptoms can be persistent, that is, they last a long time, or appear frequently after the menstrual period, this type of salpingitis being known as chronic. Learn how to identify chronic salpingitis.

Main causes

Salpingitis occurs mainly as a consequence of sexually transmitted infections (STIs), being mainly associated with infection by Chlamydia trachomatis and the Neisseria gonorrhoeaewhich can reach the tubes and cause inflammation.

In addition, women who use the Intrauterine Device (IUD) are also more likely to develop salpingitis, as are women who have undergone gynecological surgeries or who have multiple sexual partners.

Another condition that increases the risk of salpingitis is Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID), which usually happens when a woman has untreated genital infections, so the bacteria related to the infection can get into the tubes and also cause salpingitis. Learn more about PID and its causes.

How the diagnosis is made

The diagnosis of salpingitis is made by the gynecologist through the evaluation of the signs and symptoms presented by the woman and the results of laboratory tests such as blood count and PCR and microbiological analysis of the vaginal secretion, since in most cases salpingitis is related to infections.

In addition, the gynecologist may perform a pelvic exam, hysterosalpingography, which is done with the aim of visualizing the fallopian tubes and thus identifying signs indicative of inflammation. See how hysterosalpingography is done.

It is important that the diagnosis is made as soon as possible so that treatment can be started and complications such as sterility, ectopic pregnancy and generalized infection can be avoided. Therefore, it is important that women perform routine gynecological examinations, even if there are no symptoms of disease.

How is the treatment done?

Salpingitis is curable as long as the treatment is done according to the guidance of the gynecologist, who usually indicates the use of antibiotics for about 7 days. In addition, it is recommended that women do not have sexual intercourse during treatment, even with a condom, avoid vaginal douches and keep the genital area always clean and dry.

In the most serious cases, the gynecologist may indicate surgery to remove the tubes and other structures that may have been affected by the infection, such as the ovary or uterus, for example. Check out more details about salpingitis treatment.