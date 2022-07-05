Treatment for salpingitis: essential remedies and care

The treatment of salpingitis must be guided by a gynecologist, but normally, it is done with antibiotics in the form of an oral tablet, where the person does the treatment at home for about 14 days, or in the most serious cases, intravenous, in which the person remains hospitalized and receives the medication in the vein.

In situations where the tube has been badly damaged by the bacterial infection, the gynecologist may advise surgery to remove the affected tube, preventing the infection from spreading to the uterus, ovaries and other organs, which can cause complications, such as

There is no natural treatment, either through tea or home remedy that can be effective for acute salpingitis, however there are some precautions that must be taken to ensure the success of the treatment. That’s why you should always consult a gynecologist when you have itching in the intimate region, foul-smelling discharge and pelvic pain. Know the symptoms of inflammation in the tubes.

Tips for successful treatment

To relieve the symptoms of acute salpingitis or cure chronic salpingitis, it is important that during antibiotic treatment the woman:

Avoid intimate contact even with a condom;

even with a condom; Wear cotton underwear to prevent the growth of bacteria;

to prevent the growth of bacteria; Do not do vaginal douches and keep the intimate region dry, reducing the risk of infection;

and keep the intimate region dry, reducing the risk of infection; Wear light, loose clothingmade of thin material for the skin to breathe.

If the woman uses a vaginal ring or IUD, she should go to the gynecologist to check if it is necessary to remove it. In some cases, the doctor may prescribe the use of pain relievers such as acetaminophen or dipyrone to relieve the pain and fever caused by salpingitis.

In addition, the partner of the person with salpingitis should also be evaluated by the gynecologist, to start joint treatment, if necessary, in order to prevent the spouse from being infected again.

Signs of improvement in inflammation in the tubes

Signs of improvement in the inflammation in the tubes appear about 3 days after starting treatment and include decreased pain, reduced amount of vaginal discharge and disappearance of the bad smell.

Signs of worsening inflammation in the tubes

Signs of worsening inflammation in the tubes arise when treatment is not done properly, resulting in worsening abdominal pain, greenish discharge and increased urge to urinate.

Possible complications

Complications of inflammation in the tubes are uncommon, however, if it is not possible to fight the inflammation with antibiotics alone, salpingitis can cause obstruction of the tubes, Fitz-Hugh-Curtis syndrome, hydrosalpinx and in severe cases, affect the uterus. and the ovaries can spread to other organs of the reproductive or urinary system, causing a disease called PID.

In addition to decreasing the chances of getting pregnant, it can cause infertility and ectopic pregnancy, and also cause the tubes to be removed in extreme situations. See what the symptoms of ectopic pregnancy are and what types.