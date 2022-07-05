Multifollicular ovaries: what they are, symptoms and treatment

Multifollicular ovaries is a gynecological alteration in which the woman produces follicles that do not reach maturity, without ovulation. These released follicles are accumulated in the ovary, leading to the formation of small cysts and the appearance of some signs and symptoms such as irregular menstruation and strong cramps.

The diagnosis of multifollicular ovaries is made through imaging tests, such as ultrasound, and treatment is indicated immediately afterwards, which can be done through the use of oral contraceptives or the use of drugs capable of inducing ovulation.

main symptoms

Symptoms of multifollicular ovaries can be identified throughout a woman’s development as small cysts form in the ovary, the main ones being:

Irregular menstruation;

strong cramps

Acne;

Excessive hair on the face;

Weight increase.

Although multifollicular ovaries are not related to infertility, it is common for women who have this change to have difficulty getting pregnant, since the ovulation process is compromised. Thus, if the woman wants to become pregnant, it is important to talk to the gynecologist so that the most appropriate treatment is indicated.

Difference between multifollicular ovaries and polycystic ovaries

Despite leading to the appearance of similar signs and symptoms, multifollicular and polycystic ovaries are different situations. Polycystic ovaries are characterized by the presence of many cysts in the ovary, which are irregularly distributed throughout the ovary and are larger.

On the other hand, multifollicular ovary cysts are smaller and happen due to the lack of follicle maturation and, consequently, lack of ovulation.

Check out some common questions about polycystic ovaries.

How is the treatment done?

Treatment for multifollicular ovaries is determined by the gynecologist and involves the use of drugs capable of regulating the hormonal rate, such as contraceptives for example. If the woman does not ovulate during treatment, the gynecologist may indicate the use of drugs capable of inducing ovulation.

In cases where the use of contraceptives and ovulation-inducing drugs is not enough, the doctor may recommend surgery to remove the cysts.

Are multifollicular ovaries curable?

Multifollicular ovary syndrome has no cure, but it can be controlled with medication. These medicines can be useful to regulate menstruation and reduce symptoms caused by the disease.

Women who have multifollicular ovaries also have a greater difficulty getting pregnant, as they do not ovulate every month, and it is recommended to follow the treatment proposed by the doctor and take drugs that can induce ovulation, such as Clomiphene, in addition to having intercourse in all fertile periods. See what the symptoms are and how to calculate the fertile period.