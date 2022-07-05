Chronic salpingitis: what it is, symptoms and treatment

Chronic salpingitis is characterized by chronic inflammation of the fallopian tubes, initially caused by an infection in the female reproductive organs, and is a condition that can make pregnancy difficult by preventing the mature egg from reaching the fallopian tubes, which can lead to the development of a pregnancy. in the fallopian tubes, called an ectopic pregnancy.

This inflammation is chronic, when it lasts for many years, because it is not treated or because the treatment is done late, due to the fact that the symptoms are very mild or even absent.

Some of the symptoms of salpingitis are pain during intimate contact and foul-smelling vaginal discharge, and its treatment is done with the use of antibiotic and anti-inflammatory drugs.

What are the signs and symptoms

The symptoms of salpingitis vary according to the severity and duration of the illness, and usually appear after menstruation. Some of the most common signs and symptoms are:

Abnormal, foul-smelling vaginal discharge;

Changes in the menstrual cycle;

Pain during ovulation;

Pain during intimate contact;

Fever;

Abdominal and lower back pain;

Pain when urinating;

Nausea and vomiting.

These symptoms are usually more subtle in chronic salpingitis, and in some cases they may be imperceptible, which is the reason why the treatment is done late, leading to the development of complications.

Possible complications

Chronic salpingitis, if left untreated or if treatment is done too late, salpingitis can lead to complications such as spreading the infection to other areas of the body such as the uterus and ovaries, very severe and prolonged abdominal pain, scarring and blockages of the tubes, which can cause infertility and ectopic pregnancy.

Learn what an ectopic pregnancy is and how to identify the symptoms.

what are the causes

Salpingitis is usually caused by a sexually transmitted infection (STI) caused by bacteria, the most common of which are Chlamydia trachomatis and the Neisseria gonorrhoeae, which spread to the female reproductive organs, causing inflammation. Although it is more rare, salpingitis can also be caused by bacteria of the genus Mycoplasma, Staphylococcus or Streptococcus.

Also, procedures such as uterine biopsy, hysteroscopy, IUD placement, childbirth, or miscarriage can increase your risk of developing salpingitis.

How the diagnosis is made

The diagnosis of salpingitis should be made as early as possible in order to avoid complications. As chronic salpingitis can cause very mild symptoms or be asymptomatic, it is important to see the gynecologist frequently, ideally at least once a year.

The diagnosis of salpingitis can be made based on the symptoms presented by the woman, by blood and urine tests, or by performing a microbiological analysis of a sample of vaginal secretion, to identify the bacteria causing the infection.

In addition to these, complementary exams such as a transvaginal ultrasound, and a salpingography and diagnostic laparoscopy can also be used to confirm the presence of inflammation of the tubes.

What does the treatment consist of?

Treatment of salpingitis includes using antibiotics by mouth or in a vein to treat the infection, and analgesics and anti-inflammatories to control the pain. If salpingitis is related to the use of the IUD, treatment also involves its removal.

In more severe cases, treatment in the hospital or surgery to remove the fallopian tubes and uterus may be necessary.

During the treatment of the infection, the woman should rest and drink plenty of water. In addition to the woman, her partner should also take antibiotics during the treatment of the inflammation, to make sure that she does not pass the disease back to her partner.