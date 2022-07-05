Ball on the baby’s face: what it can be and what to do

Polka dots on the baby’s face usually appear as a result of excessive heat and sweat, this situation known as prickly heat, which does not require specific treatment. In addition, other situations that can lead to the appearance of polka dots on the baby’s face are milium and neonatal acne, which also do not pose a risk to the baby’s health.

However, when the baby has spots on the face and body that are very itchy and are associated with other symptoms, it is important that the baby is taken to the pediatrician so that he can be evaluated and the most appropriate treatment can be indicated.

The main causes of bubble on the baby’s face are:

1. Prickly heat

Prickly heat is a very common cause of polka dots on the baby’s face, which can also appear on the back, neck and trunk. Heat rash arises as a result of excess heat and sweat, this is because the sweat glands of the body are poorly developed and can be easily blocked, so that the baby ends up not being able to eliminate sweat.

Prickly heat is often itchy and burning, which can be very uncomfortable for the baby, so it is important that measures are taken to help relieve symptoms and prevent prickly heat.

What to do: It is important to avoid putting very warm clothes on the baby, giving preference to cotton clothes, and giving baths with warm or cold water with a neutral soap, letting the skin dry naturally, especially in summer. Check out more tips to reduce prickly heat in your baby.

2. Neonatal acne

Neonatal acne arises as a result of the exchange of hormones between mother and baby during pregnancy, favoring the appearance of polka dots on the baby’s face, more often on the baby’s forehead and head, in the first month after birth.

What to do: neonatal acne does not require specific treatment, as it disappears over time, however it is important that the baby is taken to the pediatrician so that the most appropriate care can be indicated to facilitate the elimination of acne. Some of the indications are to wash the baby’s face with pH-neutral soap and dress him in loose, cotton clothes, as the heat can also favor the appearance of acne and rashes.

3. Millium

Milium in the baby, also called neonatal milium, corresponds to small white or yellowish spots that can appear on the baby’s face, especially on the nose and cheeks. Milium can arise as a result of the baby’s exposure to the sun, be a consequence of a fever episode or happen due to fat retention in the baby’s skin layer.

What to do: neonatal milium usually disappears after a few days without the need for specific treatment. However, the pediatrician may indicate the use of some ointments or creams to help eliminate milium faster.

4. Chickenpox

Chickenpox, also known as chickenpox, is an infectious disease caused by a virus in which the baby can have several red bumps on the face and body, which are very itchy and very uncomfortable, in addition to having fever, easy crying and irritability. Here’s how to identify chickenpox in baby.

What to do: the treatment aims to relieve the symptoms, and the pediatrician may recommend the use of medication to relieve itching. In addition, it is also recommended to pass a towel with cold water in the places where it is more irritated and to cut the baby’s nails, preventing it from scratching and bursting the bubbles.