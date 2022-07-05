8 natural remedies for PMS

Some good home remedies to reduce PMS symptoms, such as mood swings, swelling in the body and decrease in abdominal pain are vitamin with banana, carrot and watercress juice or blackberry tea, as they help regulate hormone levels. and to eliminate excess liquid that may have accumulated.

In addition, betting on calming teas such as chamomile with passion fruit juice or valerian with lemon balm is a good alternative that not only reduces the irritability of this phase but also improves sleep quality, as it improves the production of melatonin in the body and prevents the insomnia.

In addition to these homemade solutions, it is also important for women to include fish, whole grains, fruits and vegetables in their diet, as these foods help to combat some symptoms of premenstrual tension such as abdominal pain, fluid retention and malaise. On the other hand, you should avoid foods with fat, salt, sugar and caffeinated drinks.

1. Banana smoothie and soy milk

Home remedy for PMS with banana and soy milk can be a good option for women suffering from PMS because this juice contains phyto-hormones that help to reduce female hormonal variations.

Ingredients

1 banana;

1 cup of coconut water;

1 tablespoon of powdered soy milk.

Preparation mode

Blend all the ingredients in a blender and drink the juice 2 times a day, every day of the week before your period, until your period starts, to reduce PMS symptoms.

2. Carrot and watercress juice

Carrot and watercress juice have diuretic properties, decreasing swelling and fluid accumulation characteristic of this period of the menstrual cycle.

Ingredients

1 carrot;

2 stalks of watercress;

2 glasses of coconut water.

Preparation mode

Cut the carrot into pieces and beat all the ingredients in the blender. Drink the juice about 2 times a day, every day of the week before your period until it starts.

3. Blackberry tea

Blackberry tea improves circulation, is rich in antioxidants that decrease inflammation and help reduce cramping and abdominal pain. In this case, you can start taking it 3 or 4 days before menstruation arrives.

Ingredients

1 teaspoon of dried blackberry leaves;

1 cup of water.

Boil the water, add the blackberry leaves, let it rest for 10 minutes and after straining it is ready to drink. You should drink 2 cups a day of this tea to help reduce menstrual pain. In addition, borage oil is also a good option that can be used to relieve PMS symptoms. Learn how to consume borage oil.

Also see what foods to eat and what to avoid to relieve PMS symptoms:

4. Herbal tea

Ingredients

1 tablespoon of soap berry extract;

1/2 tablespoon of valerian extract;

1/2 spoon of ginger root extract.

Preparation mode

Mix all the ingredients, shake well and take 1 teaspoon of this syrup diluted in a little warm water once a day.

5. Prune juice with ginger

Plum juice with raspberry and grated ginger is a good alternative to fight PMS because it helps to mitigate the hormonal changes typical of this phase.

Ingredients

5 pitted black plums;

1/2 spoon of grated ginger;

20 raspberries;

2 glasses of water.

Preparation mode

Blend all ingredients in a blender, sweeten with honey and drink. This juice should be taken from the 5 days before menstruation arrives until the end of menstruation.

6. Lemon verbena tea

Lemon verbena tea has anti-spasmodic and anti-inflammatory properties, relieving menstrual pain and cramps resulting from premenstrual tension.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons of dried lemon verbena leaves;

2 cups of water.

Preparation mode

Place the lemon verbena leaves in the water and bring to a boil. After boiling, let it rest for 10 minutes and drink about 2 to 3 cups of the tea a day, every day, for the week before your period starts.

7. Passion fruit tea with lavender

An excellent home remedy for premenstrual syndrome, also known as PMS, is lavender tea with passion fruit leaves, sweetened with honey.

Ingredients

7 passion fruit leaves;

1 tablespoon of dried lavender leaves;

1 liter of water.

Preparation mode

Put all the ingredients in a pan and let it boil for 5 minutes. Add a tablespoon of honey or maple or agave sap and drink throughout the day.

This tea should be made during the 5 days before menstruation. It is indicated to reduce symptoms, such as sadness, binge eating or anxiety, which are typical of this phase of the month.

8. Banana juice with kiwi

Banana and kiwi juice because it is rich in magnesium, which helps to reduce muscle pain, tiredness and mood swings.

Ingredients

1 banana;

5 kiwis;

1 cup of coconut water.

Preparation mode

Blend all ingredients in a blender and drink immediately. For it to have an effect, you should drink this juice 5 days before the expected date of the first day of menstruation and also during the first 3 days of menstruation.