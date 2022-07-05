Is cracking your fingers bad or is it a myth?

Snapping your fingers is a common habit, as are the warnings and alerts saying that it is harmful and generates damage such as thickening the joints, popularly known as “joints”, or causing loss of hand strength. However, there are scientific and experimental studies that prove that cracking the fingers does not hurt, makes the joints bigger or reduces strength, and is not a risk factor for osteoarthritis of the hands.

An experiment carried out by the doctor Donald Unger, who snapped the fingers of his left hand daily, but not his right ones, for 60 years, proved that, after that time, there were no differences between the hands, nor signs indicative of arthritis or osteoarticular diseases.

In addition to this experience, other studies evaluated imaging tests of people who have the habit of snapping their fingers and compared them with people who do not, as well as analyzing the time and times that people snapped their fingers per day, and they were also not detected. differences or harm as a result of this practice. That is, if this habit brings relief, there is no reason not to do so.

What happens when you snap your fingers

The snap happens in the joints, which are regions where two or more bones connect, and for them to be able to move they use the synovial fluid that is in the joints. The popping noise is caused by the formation of a small gas bubble within this liquid, but the popping does not reach the solid components of these joints. Therefore, these noises are just gas bubbles that burst, not causing stress or injury.

Why do people snap their fingers

Snapping your fingers is a practice capable of bringing well-being and relief to those who perform it and, in most cases, people snap simply out of habit or because they like to hear the noise.

In addition, some feel and believe that snapping the fingers frees up space in the joint, making it less tense and more mobile. Others see the practice as a way to occupy their hands when they are nervous, making use of this practice to combat stress.

When snapping your fingers can cause injury

Although the practice of snapping your fingers does not cause any injury, excess force and exaggeration of times you snap your fingers can damage the joint and even tear the ligaments. That’s because when you snap your fingers, it takes about 20 minutes for you to snap again, as that’s the time the gases need to form a new bubble. If the joint is strained during this period, or even if a lot of force is used to snap the fingers, injuries can result.

An indication of an injury, such as arthritis, for example, is feeling severe pain at the time of snapping the fingers or the joint being painful and swollen for a long time. If this happens, it is advisable to seek medical advice. Check out more about arthritis, its symptoms and treatments.

As for the rest of the joints in the body, there are not enough studies to say whether the habit of popping causes harm.

how to stop popping

While the practice of snapping your fingers is not harmful, many people may be disturbed or distracted by the noise, which is why some people want to stop.

The ideal for those who want to stop snapping their fingers is to identify the cause of cracking, become aware of this action and opt for practices such as stretching and other ways to relieve anxiety and stress such as occupying your hands by squeezing anti-stress balls or trying others. methods that can assist in this process. Here are some natural ways to fight stress and anxiety.