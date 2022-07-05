Hiccups in Babies: How to Stop and When to Worry

Hiccup in babies is a common situation, especially in the first days after birth and the mother’s uterus can already appear in the last days of pregnancy. The hiccup happens due to contractions of the diaphragm and respiratory muscles, as these are still very immature, and end up being stimulated or irritated easily.

The stimuli that usually cause hiccups are when the baby swallows a lot when breastfeeding, when the stomach is full or when he has reflux, for example, so to stop the hiccup, some tips are to put the baby to suck something or breastfeed, to notice when the child has already breastfed enough and know when to stop or place him/her vertically, to make him/her burp, for example.

Thus, episodes of hiccups are not usually a cause for concern, however, if they are intense to the point of disturbing the baby’s sleep or feeding, it is necessary to seek care from the pediatrician, for a more in-depth assessment of the possible causes and indication of treatment.

What to do to stop the hiccup

Some tips to stop your baby from hiccuping are:

Put the baby to breastfeed : this can be a good solution for the moment, if it is at the right time, as the act of sucking can decrease the diaphragm reflex;

: this can be a good solution for the moment, if it is at the right time, as the act of sucking can decrease the diaphragm reflex; Observe the position at the time of feeding : Keeping the baby’s head higher, reducing the chances that he will swallow air during sucking can greatly reduce hiccups. Check out some guidelines on the correct positions for breastfeeding;

: Keeping the baby’s head higher, reducing the chances that he will swallow air during sucking can greatly reduce hiccups. Check out some guidelines on the correct positions for breastfeeding; Taking breaks during feedings and putting the baby on his feet : it can be a good strategy if it is common to have hiccups after breastfeeding, because this way the baby burps and reduces excess gas in the stomach;

: it can be a good strategy if it is common to have hiccups after breastfeeding, because this way the baby burps and reduces excess gas in the stomach; Know when to stop : it is important to know when the baby has had enough food, as a very full stomach facilitates reflux episodes of diaphragm contractions;

: it is important to know when the baby has had enough food, as a very full stomach facilitates reflux episodes of diaphragm contractions; Place in vertical position : in the moments of hiccups, if the baby has a full stomach, it is recommended to leave him in the position to burp, standing, as it facilitates the exit of gases in the stomach;

: in the moments of hiccups, if the baby has a full stomach, it is recommended to leave him in the position to burp, standing, as it facilitates the exit of gases in the stomach; warm the baby: the cold can also trigger hiccups, so whenever the temperature drops, it is recommended to keep the baby well wrapped and warm;

Usually with these measures, hiccups in babies go away on their own and do not need to be treated, as they do not pose any health risks, being just a little uncomfortable. However, homemade techniques such as frightening or shaking the baby should be avoided, as they have little effect and can be harmful to the child.

Baby hiccup still in belly

The baby’s hiccup inside the belly can happen because the baby is still learning to breathe. In this way, during pregnancy, the baby’s hiccup in the uterus can be felt by the pregnant woman or appear during ultrasound exams.

When to go to the pediatrician

It is recommended to consult the pediatrician when the baby has very frequent hiccups that prevent him from eating or sleeping, as it can be a symptom of gastroesophageal reflux, which occurs when food returns from the stomach to the mouth. Learn more about reflux and how to treat it at: Reflux in babies.