Baby green poop: what it can be and what to do

It is normal for a baby’s first poop to be dark green or black due to substances that have accumulated in your intestines during pregnancy. However, this color can also indicate the presence of infection, food intolerance or can be a consequence of changing the milk, or even due to the use of medications.

When green poop is accompanied by other symptoms such as intense crying or fever, it is recommended to take it to the pediatrician so that he can assess what is happening and indicate the necessary treatment.

Main causes of green stools in baby

1. Meconium

Baby’s first poop color

Meconium is the baby’s first poop and is characterized by having a dark green or black color, which becomes lighter as the days go by. It is normal for the dark color to remain for up to a week after delivery, when it begins to lighten and become a little yellow, and greenish lumps may also appear. Learn more about meconium.

What to do: Continue feeding the baby normally, as this color change is natural and healthy.

2. Breastfeeding

It is normal for babies who are exclusively breastfed to have pale green stools. However, if the stool becomes darker and has a foamy texture, it may be a sign that he is sucking only the beginning of the milk that comes out of the breast, which is rich in lactose and low in fat, which does not favor his growth.

What to do: Make sure that the baby completely empties one breast before passing it to the other, as the fatty part of the milk comes at the end of the feeding. If the baby gets tired or stops breastfeeding, when he feels hungry again, you should give the same breast from the previous feeding, so that he finishes receiving the nutrients.

3. Change of milk

Children who take formula milk often have dark yellow stools, but the color often changes to greenish when the formula is changed.

What to do: If everything is fine, after about 3 days the color returns to normal, but it is also important to observe if other signs such as diarrhea and frequent cramps appear, as they can be a sign of intolerance to the new formula. In these cases, one should go back to the old formula and look for the pediatrician to receive new indications.

4. Intestinal infection

Intestinal infection causes intestinal transit to go faster, causing diarrhea. With this, bile, the greenish substance responsible for digesting fats, is quickly eliminated from the intestine.

What to do: If the baby has 3 more liquid stools than normal or if he also has symptoms of fever or vomiting, he should look for a pediatrician.

baby green poop

5. Green foods

Stool color can also be due to a sensitivity to foods in the mother’s diet or high consumption of green foods by babies already consuming solid foods such as spinach, broccoli and lettuce.

What to do: Breastfeeding women should have a balanced diet and be aware of the consumption of new foods that can cause changes in the baby’s feces, including cow’s milk, which can cause allergies in the child. For babies who consume solid foods, remove green vegetables and observe the improvement of the symptom.

6. Antibiotics

The use of medications such as antibiotics can change the color of the stool by decreasing the intestinal flora, as the beneficial bacteria in the intestine also contribute to the natural color of the poop. In addition, the use of iron supplements can also cause dark green tones.

What to do: Observe the improvement in the color after 3 days of the end of the medication, and look for the pediatrician in cases where the changes persist or if symptoms of pain and diarrhea appear. However, if the baby’s stool is reddish or dark brown, there may be intestinal bleeding or liver problems. Learn about other causes of green stools.