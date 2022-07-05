Hydrosalpinx: what it is, symptoms, causes and how to treat it

Hydrosalpinx is a gynecological alteration in which the fallopian tubes, popularly known as fallopian tubes, are obstructed due to the presence of fluids, which can happen due to infection, endometriosis or gynecological surgeries, for example.

Most cases of hydrosalpinx do not lead to the appearance of signs or symptoms, being only identified during routine gynecological exams or when the woman has difficulty getting pregnant, and more specific exams are then indicated. Thus, if the diagnosis is confirmed, the gynecologist can indicate the most appropriate treatment, which usually involves the use of antibiotics and surgery to clear the tubes.

Symptoms of hydrosalpinx

Most cases of hydrosalpinx are asymptomatic, however some women may present some signs and symptoms that may vary according to their general health status and cause of hydrosalpinx, the main ones being:

Bleeding outside the menstrual period;

Pain during intercourse;

Abdominal pain;

Change in color and consistency of vaginal discharge, being more liquid;

Fever, in some cases;

Difficulty getting pregnant.

Although there are symptoms that can be associated with hydrosalpinx, most cases are asymptomatic and, therefore, the diagnosis is only made during routine gynecological exams such as transvaginal ultrasound, laparoscopy and hysterosalpingography, which is the more specific exam for the diagnosis of this alteration, since it allows the identification of alterations related to the fallopian tubes. See how hysterosalpingography is performed and how it is prepared.

Is it possible to get pregnant with hydrosalpinx?

It is common for women with hydrosalpinx to be infertile, because due to the accumulation of fluid in the fallopian tubes, it is not possible to capture the oocyte released by the ovary and which must be fertilized by the sperm, and even if there is fertilization, this situation does not favor implantation. of the embryo in the uterus, which makes pregnancy more difficult.

However, one of the options that allow pregnancy in women with hydrosalpinx is in vitro fertilization, in which the egg is fertilized by the sperm in the laboratory and then the embryo is implanted in the uterus. Despite this, it is important to discuss with the gynecologist the chances of successful fertilization and the need for other treatments to become pregnant. Understand how in vitro fertilization is done.

Main causes

Hydrosalpinx is often associated with sexually transmitted infections (STIs), mainly chlamydia, syphilis and gonorrhea, in which the infectious agents responsible for these diseases can reach the tubes and cause inflammation, promoting the destruction of the inner layer of the tubes and leading to increased blood pressure. secretion and accumulation of fluids at the site.

Hydrosalpinx can also often be related to Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID), which is a condition that happens due to lack of treatment or incorrect treatment of gynecological infections, which may have been caused either by sexually transmitted microorganisms or be due to imbalance. of the normal flora, in which case it is often related to the bacterium Gardnerella sp. Learn more about DIP and how to identify it.

In addition, other situations that may be related to hydrosalpinx are endometriosis, presence of adhesions in the pelvic region, gynecological surgeries or the presence of tumors in the fallopian tubes or in nearby organs.

How should the treatment be?

Treatment for hydrosalpinx should be indicated by the gynecologist according to the cause of the change and symptoms that the woman may be presenting. In most cases, the doctor indicates the use of antibiotics according to the infectious agent responsible for the hydrosalpinx, in addition to medication to relieve symptoms or regulate the menstrual cycle, for example.

In addition, it is also common for the doctor to recommend surgery to unclog the fallopian tubes and eliminate excess fluid. In more severe cases, removal of the fallopian tubes and structures that may have been compromised may be indicated.