Atrial fibrillation: what it is, symptoms and treatment

Atrial fibrillation is characterized by a disorganization of electrical activity in the atria of the heart, which causes changes in the heartbeat, which becomes irregular and faster, reaching 175 beats per minute, which can increase the risk of stroke, heart failure or other diseases. heart problems.

Atrial fibrillation can be asymptomatic, only discovered during routine exams, or cause symptoms such as palpitations, shortness of breath, dizziness, and a feeling of weakness.

The treatment is very variable and will depend on the person, the signs and symptoms they present and the causes that are at the origin of atrial fibrillation.

Main signs and symptoms

In some people, fibrillation may not show any symptoms, but in some cases, there may be:

Palpitations;

Irregular heartbeats;

Weakness and rapid tiredness;

Dizziness;

Short breath;

Chest pain.

Usually, the diagnosis is made through electrocardiogram, but in some cases, the doctor may perform an echocardiogram, blood tests to see if there are thyroid problems, or chest X-ray to evaluate the size of the heart area. .

Possible causes

Atrial fibrillation sometimes has no known cause, but in most cases it is due to heart defects or damage.

In addition, some other causes that may favor the installation of atrial fibrillation are hypertension, history of previous heart attack, coronary heart disease, congenital diseases, hyperthyroidism, use of certain medications, consumption of caffeine, alcohol or tobacco, suffering from lung problems, postoperative from recent heart surgery, viral infections, stress or suffering from sleep apnea, for example.

In some cases, the risk of suffering from atrial fibrillation may be increased, such as in elderly people and people who make excessive use of alcohol and certain stimulants.

How is the treatment done?

The treatment will depend on the person’s hemodynamic conditions and when the arrhythmia started, however, it is not always easy to specify the moment of onset, which makes the approach and treatment a little difficult.

The goals of treatment are to normalize the heart rhythm and prevent blood clots from forming, in order to reduce the risk of having a stroke. Depending on the time of onset of the arrhythmia and the person’s clinical status, it may be necessary to perform defibrillation, where a shock is performed in order to reset the heart rhythm and return it to normal rhythm, under sedation.

In addition, the doctor may prescribe antiarrhythmic drugs, which reverse atrial fibrillation in stable patients and can also be used after reversal to prevent further events. Examples of antiarrhythmics are amiodarone and propagandone, for example. Beta-blockers and calcium channel blockers can also be used to control heart rate and prevent atrial fibrillation. For the prevention of clot formation, the doctor may prescribe anticoagulants and platelet inhibitors.

It is also important to practice regular physical activity, control blood pressure, avoid excess alcohol, caffeine or cigarettes, control cholesterol, reduce sugar consumption and maintain a healthy weight.

What complications can arise

Atrial fibrillation is usually not life-threatening, but in some cases it can lead to complications or even need emergency treatment.

Atrial fibrillation can lead to the formation of blood clots within the heart, which circulate to other organs, which can block blood flow, causing ischemia. If they go to the brain, they can block a cerebral artery and cause a stroke, the risk of which is about 5 times greater in people who suffer from atrial fibrillation.

Also, when atrial fibrillation is very common, it can cause heart failure. As these complications are serious, it is important that treatment is given as soon as possible.