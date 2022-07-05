Exercises to improve balance

Loss of balance and falls are problems that can affect some people, when standing still, moving or getting up from a chair, for example. In these cases, a balance assessment should be carried out by a physiatrist or physical therapist, in order to prepare the most suitable exercises.

Balance or postural stability is a term used to describe the process by which the body’s position is maintained when the body is at rest (static balance) or when it is in motion (dynamic balance).

Exercises to control static balance

Activities to promote balance control include having the person remain in a sitting, semi-kneeling or standing postures on a firm surface, and may:

Try to support yourself, with one foot in front of the other, on one leg;

Try to maintain balance in squatting positions;

Perform these activities on soft surfaces such as foam, sand or grass;

Narrowing the base of support, moving the arms or closing the eyes;

Add a secondary task, such as catching a ball or doing mental calculations;

Provide resistance through hand weights or elastic resistance.

Ideally, perform these exercises with the help of a physical therapist.

Exercises for dynamic balance control

During dynamic balance control exercises, the person must maintain a good weight distribution and upright postural alignment of the trunk, being able to do the following:

Stay on moving surfaces, such as sitting on a therapy ball, standing on proprioceptive boards, or jumping on a mini trampoline;

Superimpose movements, such as transferring body weight, rotating the trunk, moving the head or upper limbs;

Vary the position of the arms from open at the side of the body to above the head;

Practice stepping exercises, starting with small heights and progressively increasing the height;

Jumping objects, jumping rope and jumping off a small bench, trying to keep your balance.

These exercises should be performed under the guidance of a physical therapist.

Exercises to control reactive balance

Reactive balance control involves exposing the person to external disturbances, which vary in direction, speed and amplitude, training balance in these situations:

Work to gradually increase the amount of sway in different directions when standing on a firm, stable surface

Maintain balance, standing on one leg, with the trunk erect;

Walking on a balance beam or lines drawn on the ground, and leaning your torso, with one foot in front of the other or on one leg;

Standing on a mini trampoline, rocking board or sliding board;

Take steps crossing your legs in front or behind.

To increase the challenge during these activities, predictable and unpredictable external forces can be added, such as lifting identical looking boxes but different weights, picking up balls of different weights and sizes, or while walking on a treadmill, stopping and restarting. suddenly or increase/decrease the treadmill speed.