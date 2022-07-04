Omega 3 in pregnancy: benefits and how to consume

Daily consumption of omega 3 during pregnancy can provide several benefits for both the baby and the mother, as this nutrient favors the baby’s brain and visual development, as well as reducing the risk of women developing depression during pregnancy and other complications. .

This is because omega 3 performs several functions in the body, such as transporting oxygen, storing energy, regulating blood pressure and the body’s inflammatory and allergic response, in addition to acting in the clotting process.

Some foods rich in this nutrient are salmon, tuna and sardines, however there are also supplements in capsules and even multivitamins for pregnancy that already include omega 3 in their composition.

Main benefits

The main benefits of consuming omega 3 during pregnancy are:

Decrease the risk of premature birth, as this nutrient helps regulate prostaglandins, which are substances that have been associated with preterm birth;

as this nutrient helps regulate prostaglandins, which are substances that have been associated with preterm birth; Make the baby smarter, because this fatty acid is a fundamental element in the formation of the child’s brain and nervous system, especially from the second trimester of pregnancy and during the following years;

because this fatty acid is a fundamental element in the formation of the child’s brain and nervous system, especially from the second trimester of pregnancy and during the following years; Promote the baby’s visual health, because this nutrient is accumulated in the retina, being essential for the good development of vision;

because this nutrient is accumulated in the retina, being essential for the good development of vision; Decrease the risk of asthma in the baby, being especially indicated for women who have this type of allergy in the family;

being especially indicated for women who have this type of allergy in the family; Decrease the risk of preeclampsia, as it has anti-inflammatory properties that help dilate blood vessels and improve circulation;

as it has anti-inflammatory properties that help dilate blood vessels and improve circulation; Decrease the risk of postpartum depression, because mothers transfer large amounts of these essential fatty acids to the baby that are not produced by the body and need to be ingested in the diet. Low levels of omega 3 can increase the tendency for depression or brain malfunction.

To achieve all these benefits it is recommended to consume foods rich in omega 3 every day, but another possibility is to take omega 3 capsules that may be indicated by the doctor or nutritionist. As the baby’s brain continues to develop after birth, this care is also important during breastfeeding.

Check out these and other benefits of omega 3 in the following video:

When to take an omega 3 supplement during pregnancy

The use of omega 3 supplements should be recommended by the doctor or nutritionist, but all pregnant women can benefit.

This supplement must be taken according to the professional guidance that has been indicated, however, in general, 1 or 2 omega 3 capsules can be used during pregnancy and lactation. In the case of being a multivitamin for pregnant women, most of the time the recommended dose is already indicated.

The maximum amount of omega 3 you can consume per day is 3g, and it is important to take into account the amount of this nutrient present in the foods and supplements you consume.

Where to find omega 3 and how to consume it

The best sources of omega-3s are cold, deep-water fish such as trout, salmon and tuna. Other sources are flaxseed oil or its seeds, avocado and evening primrose oil, for example. Check out other examples of foods rich in omega 3.

Therefore, from the first trimester of pregnancy and throughout the period of breastfeeding, the mother’s diet must contain at least 300 mg of DHA in her daily diet, which corresponds to 2 tablespoons of flaxseed oil per day or 200 grams of fish.

For babies who are not breastfed and only bottle-fed, it can be a good alternative to use milk formulas with EPA, DHA and ALA which are types of omega 3.

Watch the following video and check out the fish that are rich in omega 3:

Diet rich in omega 3

The following table presents an example of a 3-day menu that a pregnant woman can follow to ensure she consumes the recommended amount of omega 3:

Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Breakfast 1 glass of orange juice + 1 pancake with chia seeds and ricotta cheese + 1 orange 2 slices of bread with cheese, 2 slices of tomato and 2 slices of avocado + 1 tangerine 1 cup of whole grain cereal with 1 cup of skimmed milk + 20 g of nuts + 1/2 banana, cut into slices Morning snack 1 packet of water and salt crackers with homemade guacamole 1 jar of gelatin with 1 apple 1 tangerine + 6 walnuts Lunch dinner Pasta with 1 slice of shredded salmon and olives + lettuce, tomato and cucumber salad seasoned with 1 tablespoon of linseed oil + 1 mango 1 large wrap stuffed with tuna with tomato sauce, onions and peppers + green salad seasoned with 1 tablespoon of flaxseed oil + 1 cup of strawberries 2 grilled sardines accompanied by 2 tablespoons of rice and 2 tablespoons of beans + 1 coleslaw with carrots seasoned with 1 tablespoon of flaxseed oil + 2 slices of pineapple Afternoon snack 1 cup rolled oats with almond milk + 1 tablespoon ground flaxseed 200 ml of banana smoothie + 2 tablespoons of oats + 1 teaspoon of chia seeds 1 yogurt with 1 teaspoon of flaxseed + 1/2 cup of fruit

The amounts included in the menu vary according to age, gender, physical activity and whether you have any associated disease or not, so the ideal is to seek guidance from a nutritionist so that a complete evaluation is carried out and a nutritional plan is prepared appropriate to the needs of the patient. your needs.