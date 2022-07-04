6 amazing health benefits of dancing

Dance is a type of sport that can be practiced in different ways and in different styles, and there is a different modality for almost all people, according to their preferences.

This sport, in addition to being a form of creative expression, also brings many benefits to the body and mind, being a great option for those who do not like, or cannot, practice high impact exercises such as football, tennis or running, for example. .

In addition, there is no age limit for dancing and, therefore, it is an activity that can be started in childhood or adulthood and continued into old age, continuing to have several benefits.

1. Helps you lose weight

Dancing is a type of aerobic activity that allows you to burn up to 600 calories per hour, depending on the speed and intensity of the modality you are practicing. So people who do hip hop or zumba burn more calories than people who do ballet or belly dancing:

type of dance Calories burned in 1 hour Hip hop 350 to 600 calories Ballroom dance 200 to 400 calories ballet 350 to 450 calories Belly dance 250 to 350 calories Zumba 300 to 600 calories Jazz 200 to 300 calories

Plus, as it’s a fun activity, dancing makes the weight loss process less boring, helping people stick to a regular exercise plan during the week.

2. Stimulates memory

Dancing is a type of activity that needs a good memory capacity, not only to memorize schemes, but also to remember how each step is done perfectly. Thus, this is a good option for those who need to stimulate their memory, as over time it becomes easier to memorize new steps and schemes.

As it involves a lot of brain activity, dancing also helps to prevent the deterioration of nerve cells in the brain, which can improve aging and prevent the onset of dementia or diseases such as Alzheimer’s.

3. Improves posture and flexibility

Bad posture, which usually develops at work from sitting at the computer for a long time, can be responsible for many types of back pain, as it causes small changes in the spine. In these cases, dancing can be quite beneficial, since, in order to dance, it is necessary to maintain a good posture with a straight spine, counteracting the changes that arise at work.

On the other hand, dance styles that have steps with high kicks or very complicated figures, as in the case of ballroom dancing, dancing can also improve flexibility, as it helps to stretch the muscles and keep them more relaxed.

4. Reduces stress

Because it is a fun activity, but at the same time complex, dance allows you to forget about various types of problems and focus only on what you are doing. Thus, it is easier to release the stress accumulated during the day at work or at home, for example.

5. Prevents depression

Most dance modalities involve classes where several people are present, which increases social interaction and avoids the isolation that is often responsible for leading to depression.

In addition, dancing is also a lot of fun and works the body and mind, which leads the body to produce more endorphins, which work as natural antidepressants, fighting possible symptoms of depression.

6. Improves balance

In almost all types of dance there are steps that require a lot of balance, such as rotating on one leg, standing on tiptoe or maintaining the same position for some time. These types of steps help to develop and strengthen a group of supporting muscles that improve balance during everyday life.

Thus, there is a lower risk of falling in daily activities or of developing injuries from lifting weights.