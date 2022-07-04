Positions and exercises to help baby fit in

To help the baby turn upside down, so that delivery can be normal and reduce the risk of congenital hip dysplasia, the pregnant woman can do some exercises from 32 weeks of gestation, with the knowledge of the obstetrician. Learn about baby development at 32 weeks pregnant.

These exercises use gravity and promote stretching of the pelvic ligaments, favoring the baby’s rotation, helping him to stay upside down.

Exercise 1

​Place a mattress or pillow on the floor. In the all-fours position, lower your head and lift your butt, leaving only your head and arms on the floor. Stay in this position for 10 minutes, and repeat the exercise about 3 to 4 times a day.

Exercise 2

Place a pillow on the floor, close to the bed or sofa and with your knees bent on top of the bed or sofa, lean your body forward until you reach your hands on the floor. Rest your head on your arms, which should be on top of the pillow and keep your knees steady on the edge of the bed or sofa.

You should stay in this position for 5 minutes during the first week, increasing in the following ones, until you reach 15 minutes, repeating 3 times a day.

Exercise 3

Lie on the floor with your legs bent and then raise your hips to the maximum height you can. If necessary, place a pillow under your back to help keep your hips elevated. You should stay in this position for about 5 to 10 minutes and do it 3 times a day.

How to prepare for exercises

To prepare for exercise, pregnant women should:

Be on an empty stomach so you don’t get heartburn or nausea. Know the home remedies used for heartburn in pregnancy;

Talk to the baby and wait for some fetal movement, to make sure he is awake;

Wear comfortable clothes;

Be accompanied, so that the exercises are done correctly and safely.

In addition, these exercises should be done every day until the baby is upside down, a position that can be verified on ultrasound. However, it is common for pregnant women to feel the baby turn during or after exercise.

How to know if the baby fits

This happens when the baby’s head starts to descend into the pelvic rim in preparation for delivery and occurs around the 37th week of pregnancy.

To find out if the baby has fitted, the doctor may do a palpation of the abdomen, to see if the head has started to fit. If three or four fifths of the head feels above the pubic bone, the baby is not seated, but if only one fifth feels, it means the baby is already deeply seated.

In addition to the medical examination that can confirm that the baby has fitted, the pregnant woman may also experience slight differences. The belly is lower and as there is more room for the lungs to expand, she breathes better. However, pressure on the bladder can increase, making the expectant mother want to urinate more often or experience pelvic pain. Here’s how to spot other signs.

What if the baby doesn’t turn until 37 weeks pregnant?

If even when performing these exercises the baby does not turn by itself, the doctor may choose to perform an external cephalic version, which consists of turning the baby through specific maneuvers in the pregnant woman’s belly. In this case, the doctor administers medicine to prevent contractions by vein and uses this technique to make the baby do a somersault inside the uterus, turning upside down:

However, the baby’s sitting position does not totally contraindicate normal delivery, and with proper help, a woman may be able to deliver the baby in this position. See how breech delivery is and what the risks of this procedure are.