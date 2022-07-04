7 tips to help your child sleep faster

Some kids have trouble sleeping and end up leaving parents even more exhausted after a day at work, but there are some tactics that can help a child fall asleep sooner.

The best strategy is to observe the child and try to identify why he cannot fall asleep on his own. She may be restless, restless, afraid, or simply wanting to spend some extra time with her parents, so she struggles with sleep.

Some tips that can help your child fall asleep faster are:

1. Always sleep in the same place and at the same time

Children need sleeping habits and the fact that she always sleeps in the same room at the same time makes her feel safer and fall asleep faster.

2. Avoid too many stimuli before bed

About 2 hours before bed, you should turn off the TV, end the rush inside the house and maintain a calm and peaceful environment. If the neighborhood is very noisy, it may be a good idea to try to soundproof the windows so that there is less stimulation inside the room. Also, putting a radio on with calming music can help you relax, making it easier to sleep.

3. End fears

When the child is afraid of the dark, you can leave a small night light in the room or leave the light on in another room and leave the door to the child’s room ajar so that the room is a little brighter. If the child is afraid of ‘monsters’, the parents can take an imaginary sword and finish off the monsters in front of the child, but without paying excessive attention to this situation.

4. Spending time with the child

Some children miss their parents and curl up to sleep because they want to spend more time with them. What you can do, in this case, is dedicate some time that is just to pay attention to the child, even if it’s just 10 minutes a day. During this time, it’s important to look her in the eye, tell her you love her and do something you enjoy, like drawing, for example.

5. Do not lie down on a full stomach

When the child has a very full tummy, he is more restless and does not know how to express what he is feeling and this can make it difficult to sleep. Before putting the child to bed to sleep, it is important to check that he is not hungry or with a very full belly. One way to solve this problem is to have dinner about 2 hours before bedtime.

6. Teach the child to fall asleep alone

Teaching the child to fall asleep alone is important because it is possible for the child to wake up during the night and go to the parent’s room. A good tip is to stay just a little while in the room with the child, while he calms down and leave the room when you notice that he is almost asleep. A kiss good night and a see you tomorrow, can help in the farewell.

Here’s how to teach your baby to sleep alone.

7. Sing a lullaby before bed

Some lullabies are frightening and therefore not always recommended, but the habit of singing a calming lullaby helps a child to realize that it is time for bed. A good idea is to make a personalized song, giving wings to the imagination.

Following these tips daily makes this ritual a habit, and this helps the child to calm down, making it easier to sleep. However, when this is not enough, parents can try aromatherapy by placing 2 drops of lavender essential oil on the child’s pillow and giving a little passion fruit juice before bed. These home remedies have sedative properties that help you relax and are useful in facilitating sleep.