Aero-OM to combat the Gases

Aero-OM is a remedy indicated to reduce excess gases that accumulate in the stomach and intestine, which can cause swelling, pain and abdominal discomfort.

This medicine has in its composition Simethicone, which is able to modify the surface tension of the gas bubbles that form, thus reducing the symptoms of flatulence.

How to take

Aero-OM in soft capsules:

Adults and children over 15 years old: It is recommended to take 1 capsule 4 times a day after meals, as needed.

Aero-OM chewable tablets:

Adults: It is recommended to take 2 tablets, 4 times a day after meals.

Aero-OM in oral solution:

Children up to 1 year : a dose of 5 to 10 drops is recommended, which should be taken 3 to 4 times a day.

Children over 1 year: a dose of 10 drops is recommended, which should be taken 3 to 4 times a day.

Side effects

Some of the Aero-OM side effects may include diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, abdominal pain or itchiness and skin tenderness.

Contraindications

Aero-OM is contraindicated for patients with suspected intestinal obstruction and for patients allergic to Simethicone or any of the components of the formula.

Also, if you are pregnant or breastfeeding, you should talk to your doctor before starting treatment.