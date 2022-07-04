4 games to help baby sit up alone

Babies usually start trying to sit up around 4 months, but they can’t sit unsupported, still, and alone until they’re about 6 months old.

However, through exercises and strategies that parents can do with their baby that strengthen their back and belly muscles, parents can help their baby sit up faster.

Toys to help baby sit up alone

Some games that can help the baby to sit up alone are:

1. Rock the baby

With the baby sitting on your lap, facing forward, rock him back and forth, holding him well. This allows baby to exercise and strengthen the back muscles that are essential for keeping baby sitting unsupported.

2. Seat the baby with several pillows

Putting the baby in a sitting position with several pillows around him, makes the baby learn to stay in the sitting position.

3. Place a toy at the bottom of the crib

When the baby is standing up in the crib, you can place a toy, preferably one that he likes a lot, at the bottom of the crib so he has to sit down to be able to pick it up.

4. Pull the baby to a sitting position

With the baby lying on his back, grab his hands and pull him until he is sitting up. After sitting for about 10 seconds, lie down again and repeat. This exercise helps to strengthen your baby’s belly and back muscles.

Once the baby is able to sit up without support, it is important to let him sit on the floor, on a rug or pillow, and remove any object that he could hurt or swallow out of his reach.

Watch the following video to see how your baby develops at each stage and how to help him sit up on his own:

How to Avoid Accidents While He’s Not Sitting Yet

At this stage, the baby still doesn’t have much strength in the torso and therefore can fall forward, backward and sideways, hitting his head or getting hurt, so he should not be left alone.

A good strategy is to buy a swimming pool float that fits your baby’s size to put around your waist. That way, if he loses his balance, the buoy will break the fall. However, it cannot replace the presence of the parents because it does not protect the child’s head.

You should be careful with furniture corners as they can cause cuts. There are some inserts that can be purchased at children’s stores but pillows can also be useful.

Also see how to teach your baby to crawl faster.