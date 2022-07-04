Artificial insemination: what it is, how it is done and care

Artificial insemination is a fertility treatment that consists of inserting sperm into the uterus or cervix of the woman, facilitating fertilization, being an indicated treatment for cases of male or female infertility.

This procedure is simple, with few side effects and whose outcome depends on a few factors, such as sperm quality, characteristics of the fallopian tubes, the health of the uterus and the age of the woman. Normally, this method is not the first choice of the couple who cannot get pregnant spontaneously during 1 year of attempts, being an option when other more economical methods have not achieved results.

Artificial insemination can be homologous, when using semen from the partner, or heterologous, when using semen from a donor, which can happen when the partner’s sperm are not viable.

who can do

Artificial insemination is indicated for certain cases of infertility, such as the following:

Reduced sperm volume;

Spermatozoa with locomotion difficulties;

Cervical mucus hostile and unfavorable to the passage and permanence of sperm;

Endometriosis;

Male sexual impotence;

Genetic defects in the male’s sperm, which may necessitate the use of a donor;

Retrograde ejaculation;

Vaginismus, which makes vaginal penetration difficult.

There are still some criteria that must be respected, such as the age of the woman. Many human reproduction centers do not accept women over 40 years of age because there is a higher risk of miscarriage, poor response to the ovarian stimulation process, and decreased quality of oocytes collected, which are crucial for pregnancy.

How is artificial insemination done?

Artificial insemination begins with the stimulation of the woman’s ovary, which is a phase that lasts about 10 to 12 days. During this phase, tests are carried out to verify that growth and follicles are occurring normally and, when they reach the appropriate amount and size, artificial insemination is scheduled for about 36 hours after the administration of an hCG injection that induces ovulation.

It is also necessary to carry out a collection of the man’s semen through masturbation, after 3 to 5 days of sexual abstinence, which is evaluated with regard to the quality and quantity of sperm.

Insemination must be carried out exactly on the day scheduled by the doctor. During the process of artificial insemination, the doctor introduces a vaginal speculum similar to the one used in the Pap smear into the vagina, and removes the excess cervical mucus present in the woman’s uterus, then deposits the sperm. After that, the patient must rest for 30 minutes, and up to 2 inseminations can be done to increase the chances of pregnancy.

Normally, pregnancy occurs after 4 cycles of artificial insemination and success is greater in cases of infertility of an unknown cause. In couples where 6 cycles of insemination were not enough, it is indicated to seek another assisted reproduction technique.

See what in vitro fertilization consists of.

What precautions to take

After artificial insemination, the woman can return to her normal routine, however, depending on some factors such as age and conditions of the tubes and uterus, for example, some care after insemination may be recommended by the doctor, such as avoiding staying too long. sitting or standing, avoid sexual intercourse for 2 weeks after the procedure, and maintain a balanced diet.

Possible complications

Some women report bleeding after insemination, which should be reported to the doctor. Other possible complications of artificial fertilization include ectopic pregnancy, miscarriage and twin pregnancy. And although these complications are not very frequent, the woman must be accompanied by the insemination clinic and the obstetrician to prevent/treat their occurrence.