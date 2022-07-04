Treatment options for periodontitis

Most cases of periodontitis are curable, but their treatment varies according to the degree of evolution of the disease, and can be done through surgery or less invasive techniques, such as curettage, root planing or the use of antibiotics, for example.

In addition, as periodontitis is caused by poor oral hygiene, which allows the growth of tartar and bacteria, it is important to brush your teeth at least twice a day, use dental floss, avoid using cigarettes and make annual consultations with the dentist. dentist. Learn more about periodontitis.

1. Curettage

This technique is a type of deep cleaning of the teeth that allows you to remove excess tartar and bacteria from the surface of the teeth and inside the gums, preventing the emergence of infections that can affect the bones that hold the teeth.

Curettage is performed by a periodontist or dentist, using special instruments in the office and, in some cases, it can also be done with a laser.

2. Root planing

Flattening consists of smoothing the surface of the root of the teeth to reduce the chances that bacteria can stick and develop, relieving inflammation of the gums and preventing the worsening of periodontitis lesions.

3. Antibiotics

Antibiotics such as Amoxicillin or Clindamycin kill and help control the growth of bacteria in the mouth and can be used in tablet form or as a mouthwash. They are usually used after curettage to keep teeth clean and ensure that all bacteria have been eliminated.

This type of medication should only be used with the guidance of a doctor and for the recommended period, as its excessive use can cause several side effects such as diarrhea, vomiting or recurrent infections.

4. Surgery

When periodontitis is at a more advanced stage and there are lesions on the gums, teeth or bones, it may be necessary to resort to some type of surgery such as:

depth sizing : a part of the gum is lifted and the root of the tooth exposed, allowing for a deeper cleaning of the teeth;

: a part of the gum is lifted and the root of the tooth exposed, allowing for a deeper cleaning of the teeth; gum graft : is done when the gum has been destroyed by the infection and the root of the teeth has been exposed. Usually, the doctor takes a piece of tissue from the roof of the mouth and places it on the gum;

: is done when the gum has been destroyed by the infection and the root of the teeth has been exposed. Usually, the doctor takes a piece of tissue from the roof of the mouth and places it on the gum; bone graft: this surgery is used when the bone has been destroyed and allows to keep the teeth more secure. The graft is usually made with synthetic or natural material, being removed from another bone in the body or from a donor, for example.

These types of surgery are usually performed in the dentist’s office with local anesthesia and, therefore, it is possible to return home on the same day, with no need to stay in the hospital.

The most important care after surgery is to maintain proper oral hygiene and avoid hard foods for the first week to allow the gums to heal. Here are some examples of what you can eat during this period.