MERS: what it is, main symptoms and treatment

Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, also known as MERS, is a disease caused by the coronavirus-MERS, which causes fever, coughing and sneezing, and can even cause pneumonia or kidney failure when the immune system is weakened, due to HIV or cancer treatments. for example, and in these cases there is a higher risk of death.

This disease originally appeared in Saudi Arabia, but has now spread to more than 24 countries, although it especially affects countries in the Middle East and seems to spread through droplets of saliva, easily transmitted by coughing or sneezing, for example.

The treatment of this syndrome consists only of relieving the symptoms because it is caused by a virus, which does not yet have a specific treatment. To protect yourself, it is important to keep a safe distance of 6 meters from the patient, and in addition, in order not to catch this virus, it is advisable not to travel to regions where there are cases of this disease because it still does not have a vaccine or specific treatment.

main symptoms

In many cases, the symptoms of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome can be difficult to identify, however the most common ones include:

Fever above 38ºC;

persistent cough;

Shortness of breathe;

Some patients may experience nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

These symptoms can appear from 2 to 14 days after contact with the virus and therefore, in case of suspicion, you should go to the emergency room and inform that you have been in one of the places affected by the coronavirus, because this is a disease that must be of knowledge of the authorities.

Some people despite being contaminated have only mild symptoms, similar to a common flu. However, they can transmit the disease to others and they are severely affected due to their own health condition before they are infected.

how to protect yourself

​The best way to prevent an MERS infection is to avoid contact with infected people or animals and to avoid traveling to Middle Eastern countries during epidemic times. Those who live in these places should wear a mask on their face to protect themselves.

Countries that belong to the Middle East include:

Israel, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates,

Iraq, West Bank, Gaza, Jordan, Lebanon, Oman,

Qatar, Syria, Yemen, Kuwait, Bahrain, I ran.

Until the MERS epidemic has been brought under control, consideration should be given to traveling to these countries and avoiding contact with camels and dromedaries because it is believed that they can also transmit the coronavirus.

How to avoid transmission

As there is still no specific vaccine against MERS, to avoid contamination of other people, it is recommended that the patient does not attend work or school and takes the following precautions:

Wash your hands with soap and water frequently, and then use an alcohol-based hand rub to disinfect your hands;

Whenever you sneeze or cough, put a tissue over your nose and mouth to contain secretions and prevent the virus from spreading and then throw the tissue in the trash;

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth without washing your hands;

Avoid close contact with other people, avoiding kisses and hugs;

Do not share personal objects such as cutlery, plates or glasses with other people;

Wipe a cloth with alcohol on all frequently touched surfaces such as door handles, for example.

Another important care that the infected person must have is to avoid close contact with other people, keeping a safe distance of approximately 6 meters away.

Watch the following video and check out the importance of these measures in preventing an epidemic:

How is the treatment done

Treatment consists of relieving symptoms and is usually done at home. However, some patients may have complications such as pneumonia or kidney involvement and in these cases they must remain hospitalized to receive the necessary care.

Healthy people who become infected are more likely to be cured, however, people with compromised immune systems, who have diabetes, cancer, heart or lung problems, and kidney disease are more likely to be contaminated or severely affected, at greater risk. of death.

During the disease, the patient must remain at rest, quarantine, and follow all the doctor’s guidelines to avoid transmitting the virus to other people. Severely affected patients who develop pneumonia or kidney failure must remain in the hospital to receive all necessary care. In these cases, the patient may need to breathe with the help of devices and undergo hemodialysis to filter the blood properly, preventing complications.

How to strengthen the immune system

To strengthen the immune system and facilitate recovery, it is advisable to drink 2 liters of water a day and invest in a healthy diet, ingesting greater amounts of vegetables, fruits and lean meats, while industrialized and processed foods should be avoided.

Improving bowel function can contribute to a faster recovery and that is why it is recommended to eat yogurts with probiotics and eat more fiber-rich foods. See examples at: Probiotics and Foods Rich in Fiber.

signs of improvement

In people who are in good health and do not have any chronic illness and who rarely get sick, signs of improvement may appear in a few days with a decrease in fever and general malaise.

Signs of worsening and complications

Signs of worsening usually appear in patients who suffer from other diseases or who have a fragile immune system. In these cases, the disease can get worse and symptoms such as increased fever, a lot of phlegm, difficulty breathing, chest pain and chills that are suggestive of pneumonia, or symptoms such as decreased urine production and body swelling, which are suggestive of pneumonia. renal insufficiency.

Patients who present these symptoms must remain hospitalized in order to receive all the necessary treatment, but it is not always possible to save their lives.