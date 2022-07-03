Loose tooth: main causes and what to do

Loose teeth are considered normal when they occur during childhood, this is because it corresponds to the period in which milk teeth fall out to allow the formation of definitive dentition.

However, when soft teeth are accompanied by other symptoms such as headache, jaw pain or gum bleeding, it is important that the dentist is consulted, as it can be indicative of more serious situations and that must be treated according to the orientation of the dentist. dentist.

Regardless of the cause of the loose tooth, it is important for the person to have good oral hygiene habits, brushing their teeth after main meals and flossing. In this way, it is possible to prevent not only the teeth from becoming soft, but also other dental changes.

1. Teething change

Soft teeth during childhood is a natural process of the body, because it corresponds to the change of the child’s dentition, that is, a period in which the teeth popularly known as “milk” teeth fall out so that the definitive teeth grow and form the definitive dentition. . The first teeth begin to fall out around 6 – 7 years old and can take up to 3 months to fully erupt. Check out more details of when teeth start falling out.

What to do: As it corresponds to a natural process of the organism, no specific care is necessary, it is only indicated that the child has good hygiene habits, such as brushing teeth at least 3 times a day and flossing.

2. Punch in the face

In some cases, after a strong blow to the face, it is possible to feel that the teeth are softer, because the periodontal ligaments, which are responsible for keeping the tooth stabilized and in place, may have been compromised. Thus, due to the impairment of this ligament, it is possible for the teeth to lose firmness and stability and become soft.

What to do: In this case, it is important that the dentist is consulted, so that it is possible to make an evaluation and define the severity of the trauma at the site. In this way, according to the dentist’s evaluation, strategies that help to stabilize the teeth can be indicated, such as placement of retainers, for example.

If the blow was on the child and the soft tooth is the milk tooth, the dentist may indicate the removal of that tooth, however it is important that the child takes some care to avoid complications, such as infections in the mouth, for example.

3. Periodontitis

Periodontitis is a situation characterized by chronic inflammation of the gum, due to the excessive proliferation of bacteria, leading to the destruction of the tissue that supports the tooth and leaving it soft. This situation can be identified through signs and symptoms that the person may experience such as bleeding gums when brushing teeth, bad breath, swelling and redness of the gums. Know how to recognize the symptoms of periodontitis.

What to do: If the person shows signs of periodontitis, it is important that the dentist is consulted, as it is possible that treatment can be started in order to avoid softening and loss of teeth. Thus, the dentist may indicate the removal of tartar plaques that are usually present in these cases, in addition to recommending improved brushing, flossing and alcohol-free mouthwash. See how to treat periodontitis.

4. Bruxism

Bruxism is a situation where a person often unconsciously clenches and grinds their teeth during the night, which can make the teeth softer over time. In addition to loose teeth, it is also common for the person to have headache and jaw pain, especially after waking up. Here’s how to identify bruxism.

What to do: After confirming bruxism, the dentist may indicate the use of a plate overnight so that the person avoids grinding the teeth and causing their wear. In some cases, the use of some medications may also be indicated to help relieve the discomfort caused by bruxism.