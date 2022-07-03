How to do a relaxing foot massage

Foot massage helps to combat pain in this region and to relax and unwind after a tiring and stressful day at work or school, ensuring physical and mental well-being because the feet have specific points that, through reflexology, relieve tension. of the whole body.

This foot massage can be done by the person or by another person because it is very simple and easy to do, just having an oil or moisturizing cream at home.

The steps to perform a relaxing foot massage are:

1. Wash and moisturize your feet

Wash and dry your feet very well, including between the toes, then place a small amount of oil or cream in one of your hands and warm it up, passing it between both hands. Then apply the oil on the foot up to the ankle.

2. Massage the entire foot

Grasp the foot with both hands and pull it to one side with one hand and push it to the opposite side with the other hand. Start from the tip of the foot to the heel and go up again to the tip of the foot, repeating 3 times.

3. Massage each toe and instep

Place the thumbs of both hands over the fingertips and massage from top to bottom. After finishing the toes, massage the entire foot, with movements from top to bottom, until the heel.

4. Massage the Achilles tendon

Place one hand under the ankle and with the thumb and forefinger of the other hand, massage the Achilles tendon from top to bottom towards the heel. Repeat the movement 5 times.

5. Massage the ankle

Massage, in the form of circles, the ankle region with both hands open and fingers stretched out, applying light pressure, slowly running along the side of the foot to the toes.

6. Massage the top of the foot

Massage the top of the foot, moving back and forth for about 1 minute.

7. Massage your toes

Slowly twist and pull each toe, starting at the base of the toe.

8. Massage the entire foot

Repeat step 3, which consists of taking the foot with both hands and pulling it to one side with one hand and pushing it to the other side with the other hand.

After doing this massage on one foot, repeat the same step by step on the other foot.