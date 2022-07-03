Hyperuricemia: what it is, symptoms, causes and treatment

Hyperuricemia is characterized by excess uric acid in the blood, which is a risk factor for developing gout, and also for the emergence of other kidney diseases.

Uric acid is a substance that results from the breakdown of proteins, which is then eliminated by the kidneys. However, people with kidney problems or who ingest high doses of protein may have difficulty eliminating this substance, allowing its accumulation in the joints, tendons and kidneys.

Treatment of hyperuricemia can be done by reducing protein intake or taking medication recommended by the doctor.

main symptoms

The main way to identify hyperuricemia is when too much uric acid in the body causes gout. In these cases, symptoms such as:

Joint pain, especially in the toes, hands, ankles and knees;

Swollen and hot joints;

Redness in the joints.

Over time, excessive accumulation of uric acid can even result in joint deformities. See more about gout and how it is treated.

In addition, some people with hyperuricemia may also have kidney stones, which cause severe pain in the lower back and difficulty urinating, for example.

How to confirm the diagnosis

The diagnosis of hyperuricemia is made through the analysis of blood and urine tests, which makes it possible to determine the levels of uric acid, in order to understand the severity of the situation and if what is causing these values ​​is related to the ingestion of excess protein or with the elimination of uric acid by the kidneys.

Possible causes

Uric acid results from the digestion of proteins, which are broken down into various substances, including purine, which gives rise to uric acid, which is then eliminated in the urine.

However, in people with hyperuricemia, this regulation of uric acid does not occur in a balanced way, which can result from an excess intake of proteins, through foods such as red meat, beans or shellfish, for example, and also from the excessive intake of alcoholic beverages, especially beer, in addition to people who may have hereditary genetic alterations, which consequently lead to the production of high amounts of uric acid or kidney problems, which prevent this substance from being eliminated efficiently.

How is the treatment done?

Treatment depends on the severity of the hyperuricemia and the symptoms the person has.

In moderate cases that are related to excess protein intake, treatment can be done only with dietary adjustments, reducing foods with high protein content, such as red meat, liver, shellfish, certain fish, beans, oats and even beverages. alcoholic beverages, mainly beer. See an example of a menu to lower uric acid.

In more serious situations, where the joints are compromised and a gout attack develops, it may be necessary to take medicines such as allopurinol, which reduces uric acid in the blood, probenecid, which helps to reduce uric acid through the urine, and /or anti-inflammatories, such as ibuprofen, naproxen, etoricoxib, or celecoxib, which help reduce pain and swelling caused by uric acid buildup in the joints.

When kidney stones form, the pain that arises can be very severe and sometimes the person needs to go to an emergency room for painkillers. The doctor may also prescribe medications that facilitate the elimination of kidney stones.

Also watch the following video and see more tips to control uric acid levels in the body: