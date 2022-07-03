Excessive thirst: 6 main causes and what to do

Excessive thirst, scientifically called polydipsia, is a symptom that can arise for simple reasons, such as after a meal in which too much salt was ingested or after periods of intense exercise. However, in some cases, it can be an indicator of a disease or situation that must be controlled and, in these cases, it is important to pay attention to other symptoms that may arise, such as tiredness, headache, vomiting or diarrhea, for example.

Some of the most common causes of excessive thirst are:

1. Salty food

Generally, the ingestion of food with a lot of salt, causes a lot of thirst, which is a response of the body, which needs more water, to eliminate excess salt.

What to do: The ideal is to avoid eating foods with excess salt, because in addition to increasing thirst, it also increases the risk of developing diseases, such as hypertension. See a good way to replace salt in your food.

2. Extreme exercise

The practice of intense physical exercise leads to the loss of fluid through sweat, causing the body to increase its fluid intake needs, leading to the sensation of thirst.

What to do: It is very important to drink fluids during and after exercise to avoid dehydration. In addition, the person can opt for isotonic drinks, which contain water and mineral salts, such as Gatorade, for example.

3. Diabetes

One of the first symptoms that usually appear in people with diabetes is excessive thirst. This happens because the body is inefficient at using or producing the insulin needed to transport the sugar to the cells, which ends up being eliminated in the urine, leading to greater losses of water.

Learn how to identify the early symptoms of diabetes.

What to do: If there is a lot of thirst accompanied by other symptoms, such as excessive hunger, weight loss, tiredness, dry mouth or frequent urge to urinate, you should go to the general practitioner, who will carry out tests to see if the person has diabetes, identify which type diabetes and prescribe the appropriate treatment.

4. Vomiting and diarrhea

When episodes of vomiting and diarrhea arise, the person loses a lot of fluids, so the excessive thirst that arises is the body’s defense to avoid dehydration.

What to do: It is advised to drink plenty of water or ingest oral rehydration solutions each time the person vomits or has an episode of diarrhea.

5. Medicines

Some medications, such as diuretics, lithium and antipsychotics, for example, can cause a lot of thirst as a side effect.

What to do: To mitigate the side effect of the medication, the person can drink small amounts of water throughout the day. In some cases, where the person feels a lot of discomfort, they should speak with the doctor, in order to consider an alternative.

6. Dehydration

Dehydration happens when the available water in the body is insufficient for its proper functioning, generating symptoms such as excessive thirst, dry mouth, intense headache and tiredness.

What to do: To avoid dehydration, you should ingest about 2L of liquids a day, which can be done through the ingestion of water, teas, juices, milk and soup, for example. In addition, the consumption of fruits and vegetables rich in water, also contributes to the hydration of the body.

Watch the following video and learn which foods are rich in water: