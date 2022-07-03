Excessive urination (polyuria): what it can be and what to do

Excess urine production, known scientifically as polyuria, happens when you pee more than 3 liters in 24 hours and should not be confused with the frequent urge to urinate in normal amounts, also known as pollakiuria.

Excess urine is usually not a cause for concern and happens only from excessive consumption of water, which needs to be eliminated from the body, but it can also indicate health problems such as diabetes or kidney failure, especially if it appears for no apparent reason and for several days.

Therefore, the ideal is that whenever there are changes in the urine or in its quantity, a nephrologist or general practitioner is consulted, to identify the cause and initiate the appropriate treatment. Check out what the main changes in urine mean.

1. Excessive consumption of water

This is the most common and least serious cause of excess urine and happens because the body needs to maintain well-balanced fluid levels within the body’s tissues to prevent swelling and also facilitate the work of important organs such as the brain. or the lungs.

Thus, when drinking a lot of water, there is also a need to eliminate this excess through the urine, resulting in polyuria, that is, the elimination of more than 3 liters of urine per day. The amount of liquids can also be influenced by drinking a lot of coffee, tea or soft drinks during the day, for example.

What to do: if the urine is very clear or transparent, the amount of water ingested during the day can be reduced a little. Generally, the urine should be a light yellow color to indicate that the amount of water is adequate.

2. Diabetes mellitus

the diabetes mellitus It is another of the most common causes of increased amount of urine, and this usually happens because the body needs to quickly reduce the amount of sugar in the blood and, for that, it filters this sugar through the kidneys, eliminating it in the urine.

Although it is more common for this symptom to appear in people who do not know they have the disease, it can also happen in those who already have the diagnosis, but do not undergo adequate treatment, with uncontrolled glucose levels. Check out other symptoms that may indicate the presence of diabetes.

What to do: when there is suspicion of having diabetes, you should consult a general practitioner or an endocrinologist to perform tests that help confirm diabetes. Afterwards, you should adapt your diet and, if necessary, start using the medicine prescribed by your doctor. See which tests are most used to diagnose diabetes.

3. Diabetes insipidus

the diabetes insipidus is a kidney disorder that, although it has an identical name, is not related to diabetes mellitus and, therefore, it is not caused by excess sugar in the blood, but is caused by a hormonal change that causes the kidney to eliminate excess water through the urine.

Another very common symptom is the presence of excessive thirst, since most of the water is being eliminated from the body. Some causes of diabetes insipidus include brain trauma, autoimmune diseases, infections or even tumors. Understand better what this disease is and what its causes are.

What to do: it is best to consult an endocrinologist to confirm the diagnosis and start the most appropriate treatment, which can be done with a low-salt diet and with the use of some medicines indicated by the doctor.

4. Changes in the liver

When the liver is not working properly, one of the symptoms that can arise is excessive urination, as well as the frequent urge to urinate. This is because the liver is not able to properly filter the blood that passes through it, so the kidneys may be working harder to try to compensate. In addition to excess urine, it is also possible for the color of the urine to change, becoming darker.

What to do: you should be aware of other signs that may indicate liver problems such as feeling of poor digestion, pain in the upper right side of the abdomen, yellow skin or even weight loss. If this happens, you should consult a hepatologist or gastroenterologist to identify the problem and start the most appropriate treatment. Some teas that can support liver health include boldo, artichoke, or milk thistle tea, for example. Check out 11 symptoms that may indicate liver problems.

5. Use of diuretics

The main function of diuretic drugs, such as furosemide or spironolactone, is to eliminate excess fluid from the body. Therefore, if you are taking any of these medications, it is normal for you to pee more during the day.

Generally, these remedies are indicated by the doctor to treat symptoms related to heart problems or even kidney stones, and should not be used without medical advice, especially in slimming processes, as they can cause the loss of important minerals.

What to do: if you are taking a diuretic on medical advice, but the discomfort of urinating a lot is being very uncomfortable, you should talk to your doctor to evaluate the possibility of reducing the dose or changing the medication. If you are taking it without guidance, you should stop using the drug and consult a doctor.

6. pregnancy

While not a health issue, pregnancy is another very common cause of excessive urination. This is because during this phase of a woman’s life, there are several changes, especially at the hormonal level that lead to an increase in the amount of blood and kidney function. Thus, it is common for pregnant women to urinate more than usual.

In addition, during pregnancy it is also normal for the uterus to grow and put pressure on the bladder, which makes the woman need to urinate more often during the day, as the bladder cannot dilate to accumulate a lot of pee.

What to do: urinating a lot during pregnancy is completely normal, however to try to reduce the amount of urine the pregnant woman can avoid some drinks that stimulate the process of urine formation such as coffee and tea, giving preference to water, for example.

7. Excess calcium in the blood

Excess calcium in the blood, also known as hypercalcemia, occurs especially in people with hyperparathyroidism, and is characterized by the presence of calcium levels above 10.5 mg/dl in the blood. In addition to causing a significant increase in the amount of urine, hypercalcemia can also have other signs such as drowsiness, excessive tiredness, nausea and frequent headache.

What to do: if there is a suspicion of excess calcium in the blood, consult a general practitioner and have a blood test. If the diagnosis is confirmed, the doctor usually uses diuretic drugs to try to quickly eliminate the high levels of calcium from the blood. See more about what hypercalcemia is and how it is treated.