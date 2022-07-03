Swollen knee: 8 main causes and what to do

When the knee is swollen it is advised to rest the affected leg and apply a cold compress for the first 48 hours to reduce the swelling. However, if the pain and swelling persist for more than 2 days, it is recommended to consult an orthopedist to diagnose the problem and initiate appropriate treatment.

If you have a swollen knee, what you can do to treat the problem at home includes:

Maintain rest, supporting the leg on a higher surface;

Apply a cold compress for the first 48 hours to reduce swelling.

Apply a warm compress after 48 hours to relieve muscle pain;

Take anti-inflammatory and pain relievers, such as Paracetamol or Ibuprofen, every 8 hours and under the guidance of a doctor.

However, if the pain and swelling persist for more than 7 days, it is advisable to consult an orthopedist, as it may be necessary to undergo physiotherapy treatment, remove excess fluid from the knee with a needle or, in more severe cases, undergo knee surgery. knee. Discover other care in: How to treat a knee injury.

Watch in the following video why to use hot or cold compress:

Main causes of swollen knee

Swollen knee is a symptom that can affect individuals of all ages, especially in case of accidents, falls or when doing physical activity, such as football, basketball or running. Thus, it is important to inform the doctor or physical therapist how the knee pain started, if there was a fall, what position the knee was in or if there is any other associated disease.

Normally, when the knee is swollen, there is an increase in synovial fluid, which is a fluid that serves to maintain the lubrication of this joint. Its normal concentration is approximately 3 ml, but in some cases it can reach 100 ml causing pain, swelling and discomfort in the knee. Some situations that can cause knee swelling are:

1. Direct trauma

After a fall or direct or indirect trauma to the knee, it can become swollen and painful, which usually indicates a bruise, sprain or acute traumatic synovitis, which can happen when there is inflammation in the synovial membrane, which covers the inside of the joints. This situation happens when the person has fallen to their knees and they have become swollen overnight, most likely it is an acute traumatic synovitis, which can contain accumulation of blood inside the knee joint, which leaves the knee painful and purple.

How to treat: Placing a cold compress can relieve pain, but rest with the leg elevated is also recommended and a trauma ointment such as gelol or diclofenac can be applied. Learn more at Knee Synovitis.

2. Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis can leave the knee apparently swollen, due to the deformities that the disease causes, which makes the knee bigger, wider and less plump than normal. This change is very common in the elderly, but can affect younger people, around 40 years of age.

How to treat: Physical therapy is recommended, with electronic devices for pain relief, joint manipulation techniques, stretching and strengthening exercises. Other measures that can help are changes in daily life, such as losing weight, avoiding exertion, preferring to wear sneakers or very comfortable shoes than walking in flip-flops or barefoot, for example. Check out the best exercises for osteoarthritis in the knee.

3. Arthritis

Knee arthritis can be caused by a fall, excess weight, natural wear and tear of the joint, or due to a change in the immune system, such as rheumatoid arthritis, which makes the knee swollen and painful. But there is still the possibility of reactive arthritis, which causes swelling and pain in the knee due to other conditions such as gonorrhea in the genitals, intestinal salmonella infection or parasites.

What to do: It is recommended to tell the doctor if you have other symptoms or if you have any other disease, or are undergoing treatment. In case of arthritis, the use of anti-inflammatory drugs prescribed by the doctor and physiotherapy is recommended. In addition, changes in lifestyle are also recommended, where it is recommended to avoid physical efforts. The diet should also be rich in anti-inflammatories and low in processed foods such as sausages and bacon. Check out examples of some great exercises for arthritis.

4. Knee infection

When the knee is swollen and red, an inflammatory or infectious process may be happening in this joint.

What to do: In this case, it is always advisable to go to the doctor, especially if the knee is very hot, swollen for more than 7 days, pain prevents leg movement or other symptoms arise such as fever above 38ºC.

5. Baker’s cyst

Baker’s cyst is a small lump that forms behind the knee, which can make it slightly swollen.

How to treat: Physiotherapy is recommended to combat pain and discomfort, but it does not eliminate the cyst, although it can make living with it easier. See what else you can do to treat a Baker’s Cyst.

6. Injury to the ligaments

A tear of the anterior cruciate ligament happens suddenly, during a football game, for example. It is possible to hear a loud crack at the moment of the rupture, which helps in the accurate diagnosis. The feeling that the knee is swollen or popping is also common.

What to do: You should go to the orthopedic doctor because tests are needed to assess the level of ligament rupture, and to assess the possibility of physical therapy and/or surgery. See more at: Knee Ligament Injury.

7. Meniscus injury

The knee is not always very swollen in case of a meniscus tear, but a small swelling on the side of the knee can suggest such an injury. Other common symptoms are knee pain when walking, going up and down stairs.

What to do: A consultation with an orthopedist is indicated because exams such as MRI may be necessary to prove the injury. To treat it, physiotherapy is indicated, and in some cases, surgery may be an option to definitively eliminate the pain.

8. Patellar dislocation

A fall or sudden accident can dislocate the patella causing a patellar dislocation or fracture. In this case, in addition to pain and swelling, it can be observed that the patella is displaced to the side.

What to do: You should go to the emergency room to perform tests such as x-rays to verify the severity of the situation. The orthopedist may reposition the patella with his hands, or in surgery. Placing a cold compress on your knee can relieve pain while you wait for your appointment. Then it may be necessary to take anti-inflammatory medication to reduce the pain. If this pain remains after about 3 weeks, physical therapy is also recommended.

Knee pain and swelling in pregnancy

Swollen knee in pregnancy is normal and happens due to the natural swelling of the legs, due to the effect of the hormones progesterone and estrogen, which cause veins to dilate. The increase in the pregnant belly and weight can also cause swelling in the legs due to the accumulation of fluid and inflammation of the knee tissues.

What to do: Rest with your legs elevated, wearing low, comfortable shoes such as soft tennis shoes is recommended. In addition, it can be useful to splash cold water on your knees with your legs elevated, at the edge of a swimming pool, for example. It is not recommended to take medication, or apply ointments, without the obstetrician’s knowledge.