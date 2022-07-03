Green urine: 4 main causes and what to do

Although the appearance of green urine is not very common, it is usually not indicative of a serious condition, being caused by the ingestion of food, artificial colors, medicines or the use of contrast in some kidney tests, such as CT scan.

However, in rarer cases, green urine can also be caused by a pseudomonas urinary tract infection and, therefore, if the urine remains green for more than 2 days, or is accompanied by fever or other symptoms, it is recommended to go to the emergency room to diagnose the problem and initiate the most appropriate treatment.

See also other common urine changes and what they mean.

The most common causes of green urine are:

1. Use of some medications

The most common cause of green urine is the consumption of some types of medication, which are usually medicines that contain dyes in their composition, the most common of which are:

Amitriptyline;

Indomethacin;

Methocarbamol;

Rinsapine.

Green urine can also appear after surgery, as one of the components of general anesthesia, known as Propofol, can change the color of the urine.

What to do: no type of treatment is necessary, as the color of the urine does not affect the functioning of the body, however, it is also possible to consult the doctor who prescribed the medicine to adjust the dose or change medication, for example.

2. Consumption of asparagus and other foods

Foods that make urine green are especially those that contain artificial dyes, such as candies, lollipops or gummies, for example. In addition, some green leafy vegetables with a lot of chlorophyll, such as asparagus or spinach, can also change the color of your urine.

Urine color can vary from light green or lime green to dark green urine, depending on the amount of dye or food ingested.

What to do: if you have eaten this type of food and the urine has changed color, there is no reason to be concerned, as the urine often regains its yellowish color after 1 day.

3. Urinary tract infection

Although most urinary infections do not cause any change in the color of the urine, there is a specific type that can cause this change, leaving the urine green. This infection is caused by a specific bacteria known as Pseudomonas aeruginosa and is usually more frequent in people admitted to the hospital.

In these situations, in addition to the greenish coloration of the urine, it is also common to develop other typical symptoms of a urinary tract infection, such as pain when urinating, fever or feeling of a heavy bladder. See a more complete list of other signs of a urinary tract infection.

What to do: if a urinary infection is suspected, it is very important to consult a urologist to perform a urinalysis and assess the need to start antibiotic treatment.

4. Contrast exams

Some medical tests that use contrast, especially methylene blue, can cause the urine to change color, turning it green. Depending on the type of contrast used, it is also possible that the urine has other colors, such as blue, red or pink, for example.

What to do: normally no specific treatment is needed, it is just recommended to maintain a good intake of water to eliminate the contrast faster.

when to go to the doctor

If the urine remains green for more than 2 days, it is advisable to go to the emergency room or general practitioner to diagnose the problem and initiate appropriate treatment. In this consultation it is important that the patient takes a list of the medicines he is taking, because the color of the urine can also be changed by the use of some medicines.

