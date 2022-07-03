PRK surgery: how it is done, postoperative period and complications

PRK surgery is a type of refractive eye surgery that helps correct the degree of vision problems such as myopia, farsightedness or astigmatism, by changing the shape of the cornea using a laser that corrects the curvature of the cornea, which is capable of improve vision.

This surgery has many similarities with Lasik surgery, however, some steps of the procedure are different in each technique, and although this surgery appeared before Lasik surgery and has a longer postoperative period, it is still used in many cases, especially in people with thin corneas.

Despite being a safe surgery and bringing great results for vision, it is still possible to have a risk of complications in the postoperative period, such as infection, corneal injuries or vision changes, for example, and to avoid it, it is necessary to take some care. how to use prescription eye drops, sleep with special goggles and avoid swimming in public places for 1 month.

How is the surgery done

PRK surgery is done without general anesthesia, so the person is awake throughout the treatment. However, to reduce pain and discomfort, anesthetic drops are used to numb the eye a few minutes before starting the procedure.

To perform the surgery, the doctor puts on a device to keep the eye open and then uses a substance that helps to remove the thinnest, superficial layer of the cornea. Then, a computer-controlled laser is used that sends pulses of light into the eye, helping to correct the curvature of the cornea. At this time it is possible to feel a slight increase in pressure in the eye, however, it is a quick sensation because the procedure lasts about 5 minutes.

Finally, contact lenses are placed over the eyes to temporarily replace the thin layer of cornea that has been removed from the eye. These lenses, in addition to protecting the eyes from dust, help to prevent infections and accelerate recovery.

What is post-operative recovery like?

After surgery, discomfort in the eye is very common, with a sensation of dust, burning and itching, for example, being considered normal and a consequence of eye inflammation, improving after about 2 to 4 days.

To protect the eye, at the end of the surgery, contact lenses are placed that act as a bandage and, therefore, it is recommended to have some care during the first days, such as not rubbing the eyes, resting the eyes and wearing sunglasses in the external environment.

In addition, in the first 24 hours after the surgery, it is recommended to avoid opening the eyes under the shower, not to consume alcoholic beverages, not to watch television or use the computer if the eyes are dry, in addition to being important to use the eye drops according to the recommendation of the Ophthalmologist. Other precautions during the recovery period are:

Wear special goggles to sleep, for the time recommended by the ophthalmologist, to avoid scratching or injuring the eyes during sleep;

Use prescription anti-inflammatory drugs, such as ibuprofen, to relieve headaches and eye pain.

After the first 24 hours, you should wash your head while showering with your eyes closed;

You should only drive again after a doctor’s recommendation;

Makeup can be used again about 2 weeks after surgery, and must be applied carefully;

You should not swim for 1 month and avoid using Jacuzzis for 2 weeks;

One should never attempt to remove lenses placed in the eyes during surgery. These lenses are removed by the doctor about 1 week after surgery.

Day-to-day activities can be slowly resumed after 1 week, however, those with greater impact, such as sports, should be resumed only with the doctor’s recommendation.

Risks of PRK Surgery

PRK surgery is quite safe, so complications are rare. However, one of the most common problems is the appearance of scarring on the cornea, which worsens vision and creates a very blurred image. This problem, although rare, can be easily corrected with the use of corticosteroid eye drops.

In addition, as with any surgery, there is a risk of infection and, therefore, it is very important to always use the antibiotic eye drops prescribed by the doctor and take care with eye and hand hygiene during the recovery period. Check out the 7 essential care to protect vision.

Difference between PRK and Lasik surgery

The main difference between these two types of surgery is in the first steps of the technique, because, while in PRK surgery the thinnest layer of the cornea is removed to allow the laser to pass through, in Lasik surgery, only a small opening (flap) is made. in the surface layer of the cornea.

In this way, although they have very similar results, PRK surgery is recommended for those who have a thinner cornea, because, in this technique, it is not necessary to make a deeper cut. However, as a thin layer of the cornea is removed, recovery is slower to allow this layer to grow back naturally.

In addition, while the result of surgery is faster to appear in Lasik, in PRK the expected result may take a little longer due to the greater chance of exacerbated scarring. Check out more details about Lasik surgery.