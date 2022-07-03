Fractures: main types and most common symptoms

Fracture is the loss of continuity of the bone, that is, breaking of the bone, generating one or more pieces.

Usually the fracture happens due to falls, blows or accident, however women in menopause and the elderly have more fragile bones, which favors the occurrence of fracture more often, even during daily activities.

Broken collarbone x-ray

Main types of fractures

Fractures can be classified according to the cause and may be:

Traumatic: they are the most characteristic of accidents, for example, in which excessive force is applied to the bone, but it can also be due to repetitive movements that gradually injure the bone, favoring fracture;

Pathological: are those that occur without explanation or due to small blows, as in osteoporosis or bone tumors, as they make the bones more fragile.

In addition, fractures can be classified according to the injury into:

Simple: only the bone is hit;

Exposed: the skin is perforated, with the visualization of the bone. As it is an open lesion, it is more susceptible to infections, and the use of prophylactic antibiotics is usually recommended. See what to do in case of open fractures;

Complicated: affect structures other than bone, such as nerves, muscles, or blood vessels;

affect structures other than bone, such as nerves, muscles, or blood vessels; incomplete: are injuries to bones that do not cause breakage, but result in the symptoms of fracture.

The diagnosis is usually made through an X-ray exam, but depending on the extent of the lesion and the person’s characteristics and symptoms, the doctor may request another, more accurate imaging test, such as MRI, in addition to laboratory tests. . Learn how first aid is given for fractures.

Main fracture symptoms

Fractures can generate very characteristic signs and symptoms, such as:

intense pain;

Swelling of the fractured site;

Deformity of the site;

Total or partial inability to move the fractured limb;

Presence of bruises;

Presence of injuries at the fracture site;

Temperature difference between the fractured and non-fractured sites;

Numbness and tingling of the area;

sparks.

When there is a fracture, it is in no way indicated to try to put the bone or limb in place, as it can cause even more damage, in addition to being quite painful. The best thing to do is seek medical help so that the correct attitudes are taken and treatment can be done.

Fractures of the arms, forearms and collarbones are more common, as opposed to fractures of the legs, which are rarer, as these bones are more resistant.

1. Spine fracture

A spinal fracture is serious and can cause the person to be paralyzed in the legs or body depending on which vertebra is affected. This type of fracture can happen due to traffic accidents and falls from great heights, for example, and is characterized by severe pain in the spine, tingling or loss of sensation below the fracture and inability to move the legs or arms. Learn how to treat a spine fracture.

2. Fracture in the foot

Foot fractures are frequent and can occur from falls or direct impact with a hard object, and should be immobilized when the fracture is identified. The main signs and symptoms of a fracture are swelling, bruising, deformity and inability to move the foot.

3. Fracture in the hand, wrist or finger

Fractures in the hand, wrist or finger are common in people who play sports such as handball, volleyball or boxing and the main symptoms are difficulty in performing a certain movement, swelling at the fractured site and change in color.

4. Knee fracture

The most common symptoms of a knee fracture are swelling and intense pain when moving the knee and it can happen due to the presence of a tumor in the bones, a traffic accident or direct impact with a hard surface.

5. Fracture in the nose

Nose fracture can happen due to falls, physical aggression and contact sports, such as boxing, for example. Symptoms of a broken nose are typically swelling, pain, and misalignment of the nose, as well as difficulty breathing.