Sacroiliitis: what it is, symptoms, causes and how to treat it

Sacroiliitis is one of the main causes of hip pain and it happens due to inflammation of the sacroiliac joint, which is at the bottom of the spine, where it connects with the hip and can affect only one side of the body or both. This inflammation causes pain in the lower back or buttocks that can spread to the legs.

Sacroiliitis can be caused by falls, spinal problems, pregnancy, among others, as it happens when there is some damage to the joints and treatment must be indicated by an orthopedist, which may include the use of medication, physiotherapy and other exercises.

Causes of pain from sacroiliitis

The main symptom of sacroiliitis is pain that affects the lower back and buttocks and can spread to the groin, legs and feet. Sometimes, if accompanied by an infection, it can cause a fever.

There are some factors that can make this pain worse, such as standing for a long time, going up or down stairs, running or walking with long strides, and carrying more weight on one leg than the other.

Sacroiliitis can be caused by situations such as:

Fall or accident that caused damage to the sacroiliac joints;

Joint overload, as in the case of jumping athletes and runners;

Diseases such as wear and tear arthritis and gout;

Spine problems;

Having one leg longer than the other;

Joint infections;

In addition, sacroiliitis is more common in obese or overweight people, with advanced age and in pregnant women.

How to confirm the diagnosis

Since the symptoms of sacroiliitis are common to other problems with the spine, in order to obtain a reliable diagnosis, the doctor must use more than one method to confirm the presence of the disease. Usually, the physical examination is performed in the doctor’s office in addition to imaging tests such as X-ray and even MRI.

People diagnosed with this disease should be careful as they are more likely to develop ankylosing spondylitis in the future, which is a serious degenerative disease. Learn more about ankylosing spondylitis and how to treat it.

How is the treatment done?

Treatment for sacroiliitis should be guided by the doctor and aims to relieve symptoms and reduce crises, which can be done through medication, pain relief techniques or exercises.

As for drug treatment, this can be done with painkillers, anti-inflammatories and muscle relaxants. In the most serious situations, corticosteroid injections can be applied directly into the joint and in case of infection due to the presence of microorganisms at the site, treatment is done with antibiotics.

However, despite treating it, it is common for people with this inflammation to have it several times throughout their lives, when there is a genetic predisposition. For example, when there is an unevenness in the hip joint, which is usually aggravated by the difference in length of the legs, when one is a few centimeters longer than the other. This change ends up causing a decompensation in the entire body structure, including the joints of the spine, leading to the persistence of sacroiliitis and therefore it is recommended the continuous use of an insole inside the shoe to adjust the height of the leg and reduce the overload of the joint.

Other treatment options may include applying hot and cold compresses to the area to relieve pain and inflammation, physical therapy sessions for postural reeducation, and strengthening and stretching exercises. See 5 exercises indicated for sacroiliitis.

Is Sacroiliitis in Pregnant Women Common?

Sacroiliitis is a common problem among pregnant women, as during pregnancy the body undergoes changes and the hip and sacroiliac joints loosen to accommodate the fetus. In addition, due to the weight of the belly, many women end up changing the way they walk and developing inflammation.