Shy-Drager syndrome: what it is, symptoms and treatment

Shy-Drager syndrome, also called “multiple system atrophy with orthostatic hypotension” or “MSA” is a rare, serious disease of unknown cause, characterized by the degeneration of the cells of the central and autonomic nervous system, which control the functions body involuntary.

The symptom that is present in all cases is the drop in blood pressure when the person gets up or lies down, however others may be involved and that is why it is divided into 3 types, whose differences are:

Parkinsonian shy-drager syndrome: presents the symptoms of parkinson’s disease such as, where slow movements, muscle stiffness and tremors;

Cerebellar shy-drager syndrome: impairment of motor coordination such as, difficulty with balance and walking, focusing vision, swallowing and speaking;

Combined shy-drager syndrome: covers the parkinsonian and cerebellar forms, being the most severe of all.

Although the causes are unknown, shy-drager syndrome is suspected to be hereditary.

main symptoms

The main symptoms of Shy-Drager syndrome are:

Decreased amount of sweat, tears and saliva;

Difficulty seeing;

Difficulty urinating;

Constipation;

Sexual impotence;

Heat intolerance;

I am restless.

This syndrome is more common in men over 50 years of age. And because it does not have specific symptoms, it can take years for the right diagnosis, thus delaying the proper treatment, which, despite not curing, helps to improve the person’s quality of life.

How the diagnosis is made

Confirmation of the syndrome is usually done by magnetic resonance imaging, to observe the changes that the brain may undergo. However, other tests can be done to assess involuntary body functions, such as measuring blood pressure while lying down and standing up, sweat testing to assess perspiration, bladder and bowel, and electrocardiogram to track electrical signals from the heart.

How is the treatment done?

The treatment of Shy-Drager syndrome consists of relieving the symptoms presented, as this syndrome has no cure. It usually includes the use of medications such as seleginine to decrease dopamine production and fludrocortisone to increase blood pressure, as well as psychotherapy so that the person can better cope with the diagnosis and physical therapy sessions to prevent muscle loss.

In addition, to help relieve symptoms, the following care may be indicated:

Suspension of the use of diuretics;

Raise the head of the bed;

Sitting position for sleeping;

Increase in salt consumption;

Use elastic bands on the lower limbs and abdomen, reducing the discomfort caused by the tremors.

It is important to emphasize that the treatment for Shy-Drager Syndrome is so that the person can have greater comfort, as it does not prevent the progression of the disease.

Because it is a difficult-to-treat and progressive disease, it is common for death to be caused by heart or respiratory problems, 7 to 10 years after the onset of symptoms.