Bartter syndrome: what it is, main symptoms and treatment

Bartter Syndrome is a rare disease that affects the kidneys and causes the loss of potassium, sodium and chlorine in the urine. This disease decreases the concentration of calcium in the blood and increases the production of aldosterone and renin, hormones involved in controlling blood pressure.

The cause of Bartter Syndrome is genetic and is a disease that passes from parents to children, affecting individuals from childhood. This syndrome has no cure, but if diagnosed early, it can be controlled through medication and mineral supplements.

main symptoms

The symptoms of Bartter Syndrome appear early in childhood, the main ones being:

malnutrition;

growth retardation;

Muscle weakness;

mental retardation;

Increased volume of urine;

Very thirst;

Dehydration;

Fever;

Diarrhea or vomiting.

People with Bartter Syndrome have low levels of potassium, chlorine, sodium and calcium in their blood, but no changes in blood pressure levels. Some people may have physical characteristics suggestive of the disease, such as a triangular face, a more prominent forehead, large eyes and ears facing forward.

The diagnosis of Bartter Syndrome is made by the urologist, through the evaluation of the patient’s symptoms and blood tests that detect irregular levels in the concentration of potassium and hormones, such as aldosterone and renin.

How is the treatment done?

The treatment of Bartter Syndrome is done with the use of potassium supplements or other minerals, such as magnesium or calcium, to increase the concentration of these substances in the blood, and ingestion of large amounts of fluid, compensating for the large loss of water in the urine.

Diuretic drugs that maintain potassium, such as spironolactone, are also used in the treatment of the disease, as well as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs such as indomethacin, which must be taken until the end of growth to allow normal development of the individual.

Patients should have urine, blood, and kidney ultrasound tests. This serves to monitor the functioning of the kidneys and gastrointestinal tract, preventing the effects of treatment on these organs.