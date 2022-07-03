Water birth: what it is, advantages and common questions

Normal water birth reduces the pain and time of labor, but for a safe delivery, it is important that the water birth is arranged between the parents and the hospital or clinic where the baby will be born, months before labor. childbirth start.

Some options for achieving a water birth are the use of a plastic pool or bathtub, which should be the responsibility of the hospital. The place must be properly clean and the water must be at about 36º C at all times, so that at birth, the temperature is comfortable for the baby.

The main advantage of water birth is the reduction of pain during labor and the need to have to resort to cesarean section or even the use of suction cups or forceps, promoting a more natural and less traumatic birth for the mother and for the baby. drinks.

Main benefits of water birth

The main advantages of aquatic birth for the mother include:

pain relief acceleration and shortening of labor;

acceleration and shortening of labor; Feeling of lightness in the water that allows a increased movement during labor ;

; Greater sense of security for being able to control which are the most comfortable positions to adopt during contractions

for being able to control which are the most comfortable positions to adopt during contractions Warm water promotes relaxation of muscles including the perineum ligaments and pelvic joints, facilitating childbirth;

ligaments and pelvic joints, facilitating childbirth; Decreased feeling of tiredness during labor because the muscles in the body tend to be more relaxed throughout the process;

during labor because the muscles in the body tend to be more relaxed throughout the process; Easier to disconnect from the world around you being able to perceive more easily their most primitive needs;

being able to perceive more easily their most primitive needs; less swelling total body;

total body; Greater personal satisfaction for actively participating in all labor, which contributes to the ’empowerment’ of women, in addition to a greater sense of well-being, self-esteem and emotional relaxation;

for actively participating in all labor, which contributes to the ’empowerment’ of women, in addition to a greater sense of well-being, self-esteem and emotional relaxation; Lower risk of postpartum depression ;

; Facilitation of breastfeeding ;

; Decreases the need for analgesia;

Less need for episiotomy and perineal lacerationand other interventions during labor.

The advantages for the baby include better oxygenation of the fetus during labor and a less traumatic time of birth because there is less artificial light and noise and it is usually the mother herself who brings him to the surface to breathe and it will certainly be the first face he sees. will see, increasing the bond between him and his mother.

Who can have a water birth

Any woman who has had a healthy, low-risk pregnancy, has no complications during pregnancy and who has an equally healthy baby, can opt for natural childbirth, in water. Thus, it is possible to have a water birth when the woman does not have pre-eclampsia, hypertension, diabetes, delivery of twins or has had a cesarean before.

The woman can enter the water right at the beginning of contractions because if the warm water helps to accelerate the beginning of labor and cervical dilation, indicating in a few moments that the baby is really about to be born.

common questions

Some of the most common questions regarding water birth are answered below.

1. Can a baby drown if born in water?

No, the baby is not at risk of drowning because he has a drowning reflex that does not allow him to inhale until he is out of the water.

2. Is the risk of vaginal infection greater in water birth?

No, because water does not enter the vagina and, in addition, the contamination that could occur during vaginal examinations performed by nurses and midwives is reduced because this type of intervention is much smaller in water.

3. Is it necessary to be completely naked in the water?

Not necessarily, because the woman can choose to cover her breasts, leaving only the part of the waist down bare. However, after birth the baby will want to breastfeed and the breast is already free, she can help with this task. If your partner wants to get in the water, he doesn’t need to be naked.

4. Is it necessary to shave the genital area before childbirth?

It is not necessary to completely remove pubic hair before delivery, but it is recommended that a woman remove excess hair from the vulva and also between her legs.