How long to stay after delivery?

Having sex again after pregnancy can be scary, especially since a woman’s body is still recovering from the stress and injuries of childbirth. Thus, it is advised that the woman has intimate contact again only when she feels physically and mentally prepared.

Generally, the minimum retention time recommended by most doctors, from birth to intimate contact, is approximately 1 month. This is the time the uterus needs to properly heal the lesions caused by placental abruption, reducing the risk of infection.

However, even after that time, the woman may have a wound in the genital region, if she had a normal birth, or in the belly, if she had a cesarean section, and therefore she may feel the painful region, affecting the desire to have intimate relations.

Why libido may be reduced after giving birth

After childbirth, it is common for the desire to have intimate contact to be reduced for a few weeks, not only because it is very tiring to have to take care of the newborn, but also because the hormones released during the breastfeeding phase have this effect on the woman’s libido. .

In addition, after childbirth, it is also common to feel sore in the genital area or even to have pain caused by the scar stitches and, therefore, it takes a little more time to feel like it again.

Tips to improve intimate life after childbirth

After childbirth, the woman’s desire to have intimate contact is very low, however, it is important to maintain an active intimate life. For that, some tips include:

Give preference to intimate activities that include only touching and kissing;

Talk with your partner about activities you are comfortable with;

Do pelvic muscle exercises like these exercises;

Drink about 2 liters of water a day to accelerate healing and facilitate genital lubrication;

These tips help prepare a woman for intimate contact, as they remove stress and make this phase a more natural step.

when to go to the doctor

It is important to see a doctor when intercourse continues to be painful for a long time, as wounds caused by childbirth may be healing incorrectly.

In addition, it is also necessary to go to the doctor when vaginal secretions, normal after childbirth, have a bad smell or continue with a lot of blood, as an infection may be developing that also facilitates the emergence of pain.