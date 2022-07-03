HPV in pregnancy: risks for the baby and how is the treatment

HPV in pregnancy is a sexually transmitted infection whose symptoms can be manifested during pregnancy due to hormonal changes, low immunity and increased vascularization in the region, which are typical of this period. Thus, if the woman has had contact with the virus, it is possible that the presence of genital warts may be verified, which can be large or small, in addition to being able to vary in quantity according to the general state of health of the woman.

Although it is not very common, the baby can be infected by HPV at the time of delivery, especially when the woman has large or large genital warts. If there is contamination, the baby can develop some warts in the eyes, mouth, larynx and genital region, however this is rare.

How to treat HPV in pregnancy

Treatment for HPV in pregnancy should be done until the 34th week of pregnancy, according to the obstetrician’s guidance, because it is important to promote the healing of warts before delivery to prevent transmission of the virus to the baby. Thus, the doctor may recommend the performance of:

Application of trichloroacetic acid : serves to dissolve warts and should be done once a week for 4 weeks;

: serves to dissolve warts and should be done once a week for 4 weeks; electrocautery : uses an electric current to remove isolated warts on the skin and, therefore, is done with local anesthesia;

: uses an electric current to remove isolated warts on the skin and, therefore, is done with local anesthesia; cryotherapy: application of cold to freeze the warts with liquid nitrogen, causing the lesion to fall off in a few days.

These treatments can cause pain, which is generally tolerated, and must be done in the gynecologist’s office, and the pregnant woman can return home without special care.

How is childbirth in case of HPV

Normally, HPV is not a contraindication for vaginal delivery, but when genital warts are very large, a cesarean section or surgery to remove the warts may be indicated.

Although there is a risk of the mother transmitting the HPV virus to the baby during delivery, it is not common for the baby to become infected. However, when the baby becomes infected, he may have warts in the mouth, throat, eyes or genital area.

Risks of HPV in pregnancy

The risks of HPV in pregnancy are related to the fact that the mother can transmit the virus to the baby during delivery. However, this is not common and even if the baby contracts HPV at birth, in most cases, it does not manifest the disease. However, when the baby is infected, she can develop warts in the oral, genital, ocular and laryngeal region, which must be properly treated.

After the birth of the baby, it is advisable that the woman is examined again to verify the existence or not of the HPV virus and to continue the treatment, if necessary. It is also important for the woman to know that the treatment for HPV in the postpartum period does not prevent breastfeeding, as it does not pass into breast milk.

Signs of improvement of HPV

The signs of improvement of HPV in pregnancy are the decrease in the size and number of warts, while the signs of worsening are the increase in the number of warts, their size and the affected regions, being recommended to consult the doctor to adjust the treatment.

See how HPV is curable.

Understand better and in a simple way what it is and how to treat this disease by watching the following video: